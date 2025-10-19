The Viral Costco Reading Chair That Can Transform Your Space (But There's A Catch)
Whether you are an avid reader, gamer, or just a lover of cozy things, it's hard to resist a snuggly chair — especially when it goes viral and demand skyrockets. One of the latest chairs to monopolize social media has been the Thomasville Wills Fabric Oversize Chair with Storage Ottoman, which is selling at Costco for $699. To call this piece a chair is a bit of an exaggeration, as at 64 inches wide it is well within the loveseat range. However you decide to categorize it, one thing most of the internet seems to agree on is how incredibly comfortable it is, and that it is a surefire way to up the comfort in your home. The storage ottoman is perfect for making the most of a small space, and it comes with two additional throw pillows.
But while this couch has indeed garnered a 4.7/5-star rating overall, there was one aspect that gathered some negative attention: the fabric choice. The super plush, furry corduroy fabric may seem comfy and cozy at first, but like most faux furs, it's not going to stay that way forever. And if you are going to spend almost $700 on a piece of furniture, you might want something less trendy and more likely to withstand wear.
Customer concerns worth considering
While specs can give you an idea of how a product will hold up IRL, it's not going to be nearly as informative as getting a first-hand account. A quick scroll through Costco's reviews revealed a lot about this furry furniture piece. Though the overall response was positive, the issue of the fabric was raised by many reviews. Some customers described it as being hot, slippery, and not the best quality, with one even mentioning that it wasn't long before it began to rip at the seams.
Since the material is so slick, it also doesn't help that the arm rests are so low as some buyers found that the pillows would slide off and fall to the ground, unable to stay in place on top of the couch. One review read, "The faux fur fabric, although super soft and comfy, is very slippery. So if you start sitting upright, you end up almost lying down. For this reason, I'm returning it. If it had a different, less slippery fabric, I'd keep it [because] that's its only fault." Unfortunately, many faux furs are also not sustainable, despite being vegan-friendly, as they are made from polyester, which isn't biodegradable.
Reasons you might want to buy it anyways — and how to keep the fabric looking fresh out the box
If you aren't put off by the fabric and are still interested in purchasing the chair, we can't claim that it would be a bad buy. It's true that some reviewers were not satisfied with the product, but in reality, many of them were, and if you know how to clean your couch like a pro, you should be fine. Some customers described it as comfy enough to sleep on, and many noted that it had become their go-to chair. There were also quite a few reviews that specifically mentioned the delivery service, praising its efficiency and professionalism.
Supposing you do decide to make the purchase, there are some tricks to keeping faux fur materials from looking matted and worn. One of the best ways to care for your fur-niture is by giving it a gentle brushing from time to time. Though you may feel a bit silly, at least you don't have to worry about it biting back. Vacuuming can also help to keep the fibers clean, and if you spill, be sure to spot clean asap — or better yet, invest in an upholstery cleaner. If you are still unsure whether the fabric is a make or break for you, the good news is that the company offers fabric samples, so you can get a feel for it on a smaller scale before committing to the purchase. If you're still not sold, don't scroll just yet, because there's a Costco kitchen tool on sale now that is stealing the spotlight for two reasons.