The Viral Costco Reading Chair That Can Transform Your Space (But There's A Catch)

Whether you are an avid reader, gamer, or just a lover of cozy things, it's hard to resist a snuggly chair — especially when it goes viral and demand skyrockets. One of the latest chairs to monopolize social media has been the Thomasville Wills Fabric Oversize Chair with Storage Ottoman, which is selling at Costco for $699. To call this piece a chair is a bit of an exaggeration, as at 64 inches wide it is well within the loveseat range. However you decide to categorize it, one thing most of the internet seems to agree on is how incredibly comfortable it is, and that it is a surefire way to up the comfort in your home. The storage ottoman is perfect for making the most of a small space, and it comes with two additional throw pillows.

But while this couch has indeed garnered a 4.7/5-star rating overall, there was one aspect that gathered some negative attention: the fabric choice. The super plush, furry corduroy fabric may seem comfy and cozy at first, but like most faux furs, it's not going to stay that way forever. And if you are going to spend almost $700 on a piece of furniture, you might want something less trendy and more likely to withstand wear.