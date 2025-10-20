Is Your Oven Costing You Money When You're Not Using It? Here's What Our Expert Said

When a phenomenon is called something like "phantom power" or "vampire load," you immediately understand that there might be something threatening afoot. The specter we're talking about in this case is electricity that a device uses even when it's turned off ... or appears to be turned off. Sometimes the term "phantom power" describes difficult-to-trace electrical leakage in your home, but the situation can also be normal, particularly for devices with standby modes, like TVs and computers, or always-on displays like you might find on a thermostat. But what about a ubiquitous appliance that's always plugged in — your oven?

Hunker spoke exclusively with Troy Legg, a Virtual Appliance Expert with American Home Shield, about how the phantom power problem relates to ovens.

Legg reassured us that there's nothing mysterious going on in the darkened electric corridors of your oven. "The energy drain is caused by your oven's clock – that's it," he explained. "The only option to stop the energy drain is to get an oven without a clock, but I don't believe there's models on the market without that feature."