The Best IKEA BILLY Bookcase Hacks Of 2025 (So Far) To Upgrade Any Room

The internet loves a great IKEA hack, especially those that take some of the retailer's simplest, most affordable items and transform the look and functionality into something totally unique and clever. One such IKEA classic item beloved for its reasonable price tag, several finish options, versatile silhouette, and availability of various sizes and add-ons is the IKEA BILLY bookcase. In four frame sizes (narrow short, narrow tall, wide short, and wide tall), the BILLY shelving units range from $39 to $89 each, depending on which finish and size you need for your project, making them an affordable building block for many DIYers. Plus, IKEA offers height extension units and various types and sizes of doors to further personalize your project. There are several of those projects that top our list for 2025.

There seems to be an endless number of ways to hack an IKEA BILLY bookcase, from ritzy pantries to elegant fireplace built-ins. There are whimsical kids' wardrobes and personalized custom walk-in closets, and so much more. We have compiled nine of our very favorite BILLY hacks that have added unique features to homes throughout 2025 so far. Without further ado, here are our favorite ways to elevate your IKEA BILLY into something spectacular in any room of your house.