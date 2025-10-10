The Best IKEA BILLY Bookcase Hacks Of 2025 (So Far) To Upgrade Any Room
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
The internet loves a great IKEA hack, especially those that take some of the retailer's simplest, most affordable items and transform the look and functionality into something totally unique and clever. One such IKEA classic item beloved for its reasonable price tag, several finish options, versatile silhouette, and availability of various sizes and add-ons is the IKEA BILLY bookcase. In four frame sizes (narrow short, narrow tall, wide short, and wide tall), the BILLY shelving units range from $39 to $89 each, depending on which finish and size you need for your project, making them an affordable building block for many DIYers. Plus, IKEA offers height extension units and various types and sizes of doors to further personalize your project. There are several of those projects that top our list for 2025.
There seems to be an endless number of ways to hack an IKEA BILLY bookcase, from ritzy pantries to elegant fireplace built-ins. There are whimsical kids' wardrobes and personalized custom walk-in closets, and so much more. We have compiled nine of our very favorite BILLY hacks that have added unique features to homes throughout 2025 so far. Without further ado, here are our favorite ways to elevate your IKEA BILLY into something spectacular in any room of your house.
Custom arched library shelves made look beautifully high-end
Any bookworm would kill for a custom, high-end library packed with their favorite literature. While it might seem like a lofty, quite expensive undertaking, Jessica Marie (@xoitsjess__) shared on TikTok how she used the woodgrain finish (brown walnut effect) IKEA BILLY bookshelves, extension units, and OXBERG solid/glass doors to build the foundation of the library wall, then added custom stained arched fronts on the three larger middle shelves. She then trimmed out the top to look cohesive and added unique hardware to complete the totally upscale, custom look.
Make lovely living room built-ins
Dress up your living room with this gorgeous built-in cabinet wall DIY shared by Lust Living (@lustliving_) on TikTok that combines the IKEA BILLY bookcase and HAVSTA base cabinet for ultimate storage capacity. With the three BILLYs stacked on top of the HAVSTAS, the TikTokkers painted the IKEA furniture with an elegant dusty pink, then added decorative trim between the shelves and on the top. These gorgeous details makes it feel like one unit.
Create a luxe-looking pantry
To create the fanciest pantry in town, Kira Oliver (@thekiraoliver) shared on TikTok how she used oak-effect IKEA BILLY bookcases with a combination of solid and glass-front OXBERG doors to design the wraparound walk-in pantry layout of her dreams. To take the entire effect to another level, she added custom lighting bars to illuminate each shelf and organized visible items in beautiful baskets for a totally luxe vibe.
A pull-out valet rod transforms a freestanding kid's wardrobe
Sometimes just hacking the inside of the IKEA BILLY is more than enough to transform it from standard bookcase to so much more. On TikTok, @imfionaho shared how she did exactly that. By simply adding four pull-out valet hanging rods, like this 9.5-inch Amazon option (the BILLY interior depth is 10.25 inches), the pair of bookcases quickly became a super-functional, small-space-friendly freestanding kid's wardrobe. Since the entire unit is only 11 inches deep, you can fit extra closet space just about anywhere, rentals included.
Scalloped trim and wallpaper make whimsical playroom storage
The IKEA BILLY's intended purpose is as a shelving unit, but just because you need extra storage doesn't mean that you are stuck with its original basic aesthetic. @Zgodno.mesto shared on TikTok how they elevated the standard unit by adding scalloped trim to each shelf, painting it a cute shade of pink, and adding the sweetest floral wallpaper to the inside back. The result is the most adorable, whimsical way to store and organize toys and books for a playroom or kid's room.
Make an affordable custom closet setup
Creating a custom closet can be outrageously expensive, so it's no wonder DIYers have come up with clever ways to create one without the steep price tag. One such project was shared by @lifewithlubna on TikTok, who used IKEA BILLY bookcases to line the interior of a walk-in closet for tons of storage, as well as to act as the end support panels for hanging rods for clothes. This is such a smart way to take advantage of every inch and make the space feel totally customized on a budget.
Give your family room a statement media wall
Your television will never look better, thanks to this genius IKEA BILLY media console hack shared by Sarah Smith (@sarah.smith.x) on TikTok and another version shared by Kelsey Romito DIY on YouTube. By lining up several BILLY units, tall frames on the outside and two short units in the center, she created the perfect TV surround. She added lower doors to conceal clutter, trimmed out the top to bridge it all together, and put a wood slat accent in the area behind the TV for a striking, super custom family room built-in.
Create playful built-ins for fireplace niches
In yet another team up of IKEA BILLY shelves and HAVSTA cabinets, Hannah (@little_edwardian_semi) shared on TikTok how she created one-of-a-kind fireplace built-ins. She altered one of the base cabinets to the perfect width for each side, then stacked matching-sized BILLYs on top to fit the side niches perfectly. She finished it off with a fun decorative wavy trim, crown to make it feel cohesive, and painted it the same color as the walls for a unique spin and seamless aesthetic.
Create display shelves with lighting in each cubby
Create high-end, custom-lit display shelves for any room with a beautiful DIY shared by @bei_uns_doma on TikTok. After lining up three narrow BILLY frames, they added lower doors and added a custom routed wood top for above them to join all three units. The TikTokers added decorative trim and then painted the whole thing a lovely greige. Each display cubby was custom lit by an LED strip routed into the bottom of the shelf above for the ultimate upscale display unit.