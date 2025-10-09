The Natural Scent That Keeps Stink Bugs From Making Your Home Their Winter Getaway

Stink bugs, or brown marmorated stink bugs, are one of the most annoying pests to find in your home. The invasive species, native to parts of Asia, is such an unpleasant bug to find for many reasons, primarily for the foul smell it emits when crushed and its ugly appearance. In addition to their smell and appearance, they can leave stains on your belongings, although they won't cause much more damage in your home than that. Outside of your home, stink bugs are classified as a problematic invasive species due to the agricultural damage they cause from feeding on crops. Thankfully, there is a delightful smell that humans love and stink bugs hate: cloves. Let's talk about how cloves work as a type of organic pest control for your stink bug problems.

So you can most efficiently use cloves as a repellent in your home, you need to understand the sneaky way stink bugs are invading your home. They typically enter your house when the weather starts to turn cold, seeking refuge in the warmth of your home. These pests find every crevice possible, primarily entering under doors and through broken screens. They will also enter underneath siding and through holes in the foundation. Essentially, if there is a crack, they can enter your home. To best know where to use cloves to keep stink bugs out, you should try to find the source they are entering through. This is where cloves come into the picture.