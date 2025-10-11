We Asked An Expert If Lysol Kills Cockroaches, And Their Answer Surprised Us
Possibly one of the worst experiences you can imagine is stumbling into a dark kitchen in the early morning hours to get the coffee pot going only to flick on the light and see a cockroach scurry across the floor. Nothing will wake you up faster. This uninvited and unexpected visitor is never a good sign. If you see one, you can't help but think there are more lurking behind the stove, under the fridge, or even living inside your walls. All you want to do is get rid of this problem as fast as possible. Unfortunately, everyone on the internet can seem like a trustworthy expert when you're trying to research solutions. And rumors have been swirling online pointing to Lysol as an easy-to-grab, cockroach-fighting miracle spray. The claim is that the product suffocates the roach by penetrating the spiracles on their backs through which they breathe.
Scott Svenheim, ACE-certified hybrid education facilitator, based at Truly Nolen Pest Control's Tucson Leadership & Training Center, spoke exclusively to Hunker to dispel these myths and give you real solutions to battle your cockroach infestation. What does he think? Sure, Lysol has a "reputation for killing germs, and, on that count, it works great, but it is not an insecticide, nor is it labeled or meant for that," Svenheim said. So, while Lysol "may slow them down temporarily, it will not kill them."
How to get rid of cockroaches once and for all
While Svenheim doesn't mean to squash your hopes of finding a simple pest-fighting solution in Lysol when he spoke to Hunker exclusively about this pest problem, there are actually many more reliable methods for eliminating cockroaches from your kitchen (and your nightmares). Svenheim says to start by maintaining a clean environment. Cockroaches are drawn to food spills – even minor ones – so keep the kitchen clean and store food in plastic containers with well-sealed lids. Regularly vacuuming ensures crumb removal. Sealing cracks and crevices around your home, including near window sills and doorways, can help keep pests from entering. These solutions alone can be a big part of helping to eliminate cockroach infestations nearly overnight.
Svenheim then advises, "Be mindful of items you bring into your home, such as bags and boxes from supermarkets or big box stores," pointing out that roaches can hitch a ride this way. And when it comes to insecticides, there are many over-the-counter products you can buy, but their effectiveness depends heavily on proper use, application, and placement, which is something you'll have to heavily research to perfect. If you suspect a cockroach infestation, the best thing to do for fast elimination is to contact a professional pest control company for an inspection. They can identify the magnitude of the problem you're facing and create a treatment plan tailored for your home.