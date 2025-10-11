We Asked An Expert If Lysol Kills Cockroaches, And Their Answer Surprised Us

Possibly one of the worst experiences you can imagine is stumbling into a dark kitchen in the early morning hours to get the coffee pot going only to flick on the light and see a cockroach scurry across the floor. Nothing will wake you up faster. This uninvited and unexpected visitor is never a good sign. If you see one, you can't help but think there are more lurking behind the stove, under the fridge, or even living inside your walls. All you want to do is get rid of this problem as fast as possible. Unfortunately, everyone on the internet can seem like a trustworthy expert when you're trying to research solutions. And rumors have been swirling online pointing to Lysol as an easy-to-grab, cockroach-fighting miracle spray. The claim is that the product suffocates the roach by penetrating the spiracles on their backs through which they breathe.

Scott Svenheim, ACE-certified hybrid education facilitator, based at Truly Nolen Pest Control's Tucson Leadership & Training Center, spoke exclusively to Hunker to dispel these myths and give you real solutions to battle your cockroach infestation. What does he think? Sure, Lysol has a "reputation for killing germs, and, on that count, it works great, but it is not an insecticide, nor is it labeled or meant for that," Svenheim said. So, while Lysol "may slow them down temporarily, it will not kill them."