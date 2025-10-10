Luxury Vinyl Plank Or Engineered Hardwood: Which Flooring Boosts Home Value More?

Whether you are house shopping or you're looking to upgrade your current digs, opting for some new flooring is an effective way to give your space a facelift, and depending on the flooring that you currently have, it could also be a reno project that could increase the value of your home. If your main goal for replacing flooring is to increase the desirability and consequently the resale value of your home when you do choose to sell, your best bet is to choose a hardwood flooring option. The two most popular options are laminated vinyl planking (LVP) and engineered hardwood. But while each of them has its benefits, there are some significant differences that can help to inform you of which would be the best for you.

Although both of these materials come in planks, their costs, wear, and composition are quite different. Vinyl planks are made from synthetic materials, while engineered hardwood uses layers of wood — generally a top layer of wood veneer with bottom layers of (usually) plywood to give it some additional support without jacking up the price. Whichever material you choose, there are high-quality options available for both, so it's not so much about determining the better choice overall as which will be the best choice for you, your home, and your lifestyle.