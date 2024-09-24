Drawbacks To Engineered Hardwood Flooring To Consider Before Installing

We're about to tell you some things that won't make your jaw drop. No one will be stunned to find out that engineered hardwood flooring isn't as good as solid hardwood, that it's not invulnerable to damage, or that it's more expensive than — wait for it — cheaper options. It is, nonetheless, important to understand these and many other things if you're considering engineered hardwood because the stuff might be 100% perfect for someone, and almost entirely the wrong choice for you. Moving past the marketing hype and understanding things on a commonsense and personally applicable level will help you make the wisest flooring purchase... which might very well be engineered hardwood.

A lot of what are thought of as advantages or drawbacks only exist relative to other flooring options, and that's by design. When you compare laminate and hardwood flooring, for example, you expect each to have some advantages over the other. Bringing a product to market that is inferior in every way, including price, would be nonsensical. A good starting point is figuring out what you care about most, whether that is price, safety, or durability. There are so many flooring options, these days, that any list of the best flooring materials would contain a lot of alternatives, and at the right price point and from the right manufacturers, they're all pretty decent. Start by figuring out which version of "pretty decent" you care the most about.