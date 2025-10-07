The One HGTV Star Everyone Wishes Would Return (And If We Can Expect It To Happen)

If you haven't been living under a rock for the last 20-plus years, then you've heard of home design network HGTV. It's inspired tons of home projects (though the execution of said projects may not always be as top-notch as when the network's professionals do them). But it's not just the home improvement hacks that make HGTV well-liked; it's also the personalities that grace the screen. The key ingredient to all successful HGTV shows is the people. The network's programming is filled with hosts who let us into their lives, allow us to follow their journeys, while simultaneously providing us with endless inspiration. One prime example is former "Love It or List It" host, Hilary Farr. She's got one heck of a strong personality and is full of sage wisdom, like the trendy kitchen cabinets she doesn't recommend for your kitchen. Her personality and keen design eye created a dedicated and loving fan base, making her absence from HGTV felt that much deeper.

Hilary got her start with HGTV's hit show, "Love It or List It." The show largely relied on Hilary's striking and direct personality paired with her undeniable chemistry with co-star, real estate agent David Visentin. Her sharp wit and scathing retorts won over audiences as she tried to convince homeowners to revamp their spaces with her design ideas rather than sell with David. After 20 years, the show is now bereft of Hilary's strong presence. Her departure left many devastated, like Redditor Chardonay7791, who wrote, "I'm heartbroken."