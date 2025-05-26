The Trendy Cabinet Choice HGTV's Hilary Farr Doesn't Recommend For Your Kitchen

As one of the most popular home remodel projects (and one with a high ROI) kitchen renovations tend to happen frequently and this means their trendy designs are constantly evolving. One minute things like globe lights, matching metal finishes, and all-white kitchens are all the rage and the next, they're one of the many kitchen design trends that are becoming outdated. A common ever-changing feature in the kitchen is its cabinets. Cabinets are a crucial element of your kitchen aesthetic, and their designs vary widely. Recently, the beloved timeless basic white cabinets gave way to standout dramatic colors, and now wood cabinets are emerging as a new trend.

Wood cabinets' rustic appeal makes them a great choice to tie in a warm, natural element in the kitchen. There are so many options like white oak, cherry, and maple that many designers view wood cabinets as an excellent and timeless choice. However, not all designers are on board with this trend. Hilary Farr, the popular and well-regarded designer from HGTV, pushes back on this consensus, specifically speaking out against stained wood grain cabinets in the kitchen. In an exclusive interview with Apartment Therapy, she says that the stained wood grain takes away from the overall kitchen aesthetic by feeling out of place if there isn't another feature that matches the same aesthetic.