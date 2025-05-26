The Trendy Cabinet Choice HGTV's Hilary Farr Doesn't Recommend For Your Kitchen
As one of the most popular home remodel projects (and one with a high ROI) kitchen renovations tend to happen frequently and this means their trendy designs are constantly evolving. One minute things like globe lights, matching metal finishes, and all-white kitchens are all the rage and the next, they're one of the many kitchen design trends that are becoming outdated. A common ever-changing feature in the kitchen is its cabinets. Cabinets are a crucial element of your kitchen aesthetic, and their designs vary widely. Recently, the beloved timeless basic white cabinets gave way to standout dramatic colors, and now wood cabinets are emerging as a new trend.
Wood cabinets' rustic appeal makes them a great choice to tie in a warm, natural element in the kitchen. There are so many options like white oak, cherry, and maple that many designers view wood cabinets as an excellent and timeless choice. However, not all designers are on board with this trend. Hilary Farr, the popular and well-regarded designer from HGTV, pushes back on this consensus, specifically speaking out against stained wood grain cabinets in the kitchen. In an exclusive interview with Apartment Therapy, she says that the stained wood grain takes away from the overall kitchen aesthetic by feeling out of place if there isn't another feature that matches the same aesthetic.
Busy features are the downfall of successful kitchen design, use accents instead
If there's one thing you don't want in the kitchen, it's a design element that makes the space feel crowded and overwhelmed. Like busy mosaics, the dated backsplash choice that's ruining your kitchen's design aesthetic, stained wood grain is another design that can be too overpowering for a space that already has a lot of needs to fill (entertaining, cooking, cleaning, etc.).
In the exclusive interview with Apartment Therapy, Hilary's one exception to this is walnut, but only if it's echoed in other areas of the kitchen. There are many great things about walnut (its luxurious look, smooth grain, and upscale appeal), but, unfortunately, its higher cost might rule it out for many homeowners. Your wood journey doesn't need to end, though. One great way to reduce cost and avoid Hilary's disdain is to incorporate wood elements in the kitchen in other ways.
Bring in vintage and rustic furniture like kitchen chairs, old wooden hutches, or statement farmhouse tables. If you want your kitchen vibe to lean more modern, consider subtle natural elements. Great options for organic, textured wood kitchen decor include cutting boards, stools, hood ranges, accent walls, and open shelving. If you'd rather one big, bold wood piece, then consider a wood kitchen island with undeniable charm. No matter which way you go, there are tons of options to seamlessly incorporate wood accents without overwhelming the space.