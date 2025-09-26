If You See Someone Spraying Their Patio With Vinegar, Take Note — Here's Why

Honestly, is there anything white vinegar can't do? From being a powerhouse multi-purpose cleaner to an effective natural weed killer, the list of accomplishments for this pantry staple is seemingly endless. And today, we can add another household task to the list of reasons to pick up your spray bottle of diluted white vinegar: to naturally repel spiders from your home.

While spiders are actually active — and finding their way into your home — all year, it often seems like their indoor presence skyrockets during the fall months. That's because spring spider babies have grown up, and the mating season of many species falls between September and November. Spiders are exploring their environment to look for a mate, as well as seeking shelter from the approaching cooler temps. This uptick in quantity and activity is precisely why you may be spotting more of them inside your home in the autumn. Most of these creepy-crawly houseguests are harmless, posing no threat by hanging inside, and can actually help you manage the population of other, more harmful insects indoors. However, if they give you the creeps, are one of the two dangerous spider types (more on this below), or you see an egg sac that could hatch and cause a large infestation, it may be best to keep them out in the first place.

Here's where white vinegar comes into play; by simply diluting it with water in a spray bottle and spraying your outdoor patio, pathways, and other potential entry points, you can naturally deter spiders from entering your home. How exactly does this work? Let's dive into the science behind this natural spider repellent, as well as best practices for keeping these eight-legged arachnids from becoming the roommates you never asked for.