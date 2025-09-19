FDA Warns Of Common Lead-Leaching Product That Could Be Sitting In Your Kitchen

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

While there are a variety of potentially harmful substances we're exposed to on a daily basis that have an acceptable level of exposure, lead is not one of them. Agencies and organizations like the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the World Health Organization (WHO) have made it clear that there's no level of lead exposure that's safe for humans. On top of that, lead can cause some very serious, irreversible, and permanent damage to people's health if they are exposed to lead. Lead exposure can cause health issues like fatigue, vomiting, neurologic issues, hearing loss, seizures, developmental delays, miscarriage, mood disorders, and more. Lead exposure can be especially dangerous for pregnant women, women of childbearing age, and children. Sounds pretty serious, right? It is. This is why the FDA has put out a warning for certain brands of cookware with unsafe levels of lead that may be in your home right now.

Though not typically discussed as one of the most common sources of lead in your home, the FDA is advising everyone to take a good look at their cookware. The FDA regularly monitors and tests and monitors lead levels in food and cookware and has added a few brands to its growing list of cookware with lead that can leach into your food when used for cooking or food storage. These are imported products that have been made from aluminum, brass, and aluminum alloys called Hindalium/Hindolium or Indalium/Indolium, and should be immediately removed from your kitchen.