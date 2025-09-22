This Overlooked Kitchen Spot Gets Filthy Fast — And Almost No One Cleans It Weekly

What parts of the kitchen do you clean at least once a week? If you're like most folks, your kitchen cleaning checklist probably includes the sink, countertops, and stovetop. It also makes sense that these areas are the first ones you think of to clean; clutter and debris are more noticeable in these areas, as they're frequently used during cooking and mealtime. But there's a good chance you're missing one spot that's even dirtier: the light switch.

As a surface that's used multiple times a day, the light switch cover in your kitchen might be grosser than you think. In fact, light switches in general have been found to have more bacteria than a toilet seat —at least four times as much. And in the kitchen specifically, many folks tend to handle things like food and garbage, exposing the light switch in the room to even more germs. That being said, it's definitely one of those items in your home you probably aren't cleaning, but really should. So, how exactly should you clean your light switches?