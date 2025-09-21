IKEA's Outdoor Privacy Panels Look Great, But There's A Flaw You Should Know About

Privacy screens are a great way to increase the comfort and safety of your outdoor spaces by creating a barrier between you and any neighbors or passersby who may otherwise be able to see in. Sturdier ones can even create an excellent windbreak for your patio. However, not every privacy screen is created equal. There are plenty of versions available — from patterned metal ones to heavier wooden ones — so it can sometimes be hard to work out which ones will be best for your space. The LUNGÖN privacy screen from IKEA is one option that may catch your eye due to its modern, clean style and versatility for both indoor and outdoor spaces.

However, this product actually only has a star rating of 3 out of 5 on the IKEA website. But what is it about this particular privacy screen that buyers have found to be so unsatisfactory? One main issue reviewers have with this product is the fact that it is flimsy. So while it is marketed as a perfect fix for garden privacy due to the fact that it can be moved around easily, it may actually be a little too lightweight for its purpose. Having an unstable outdoor screen isn't a great idea because it can fall over and break or even damage fragile items nearby, like plant pots. Another common complaint with this product is that it doesn't actually provide much privacy due to the large holes in its design. But if you're still keen on opting for this contemporary style screen, don't fret! There are still some clever ways to make it work in your own yard.