IKEA's Outdoor Privacy Panels Look Great, But There's A Flaw You Should Know About
Privacy screens are a great way to increase the comfort and safety of your outdoor spaces by creating a barrier between you and any neighbors or passersby who may otherwise be able to see in. Sturdier ones can even create an excellent windbreak for your patio. However, not every privacy screen is created equal. There are plenty of versions available — from patterned metal ones to heavier wooden ones — so it can sometimes be hard to work out which ones will be best for your space. The LUNGÖN privacy screen from IKEA is one option that may catch your eye due to its modern, clean style and versatility for both indoor and outdoor spaces.
However, this product actually only has a star rating of 3 out of 5 on the IKEA website. But what is it about this particular privacy screen that buyers have found to be so unsatisfactory? One main issue reviewers have with this product is the fact that it is flimsy. So while it is marketed as a perfect fix for garden privacy due to the fact that it can be moved around easily, it may actually be a little too lightweight for its purpose. Having an unstable outdoor screen isn't a great idea because it can fall over and break or even damage fragile items nearby, like plant pots. Another common complaint with this product is that it doesn't actually provide much privacy due to the large holes in its design. But if you're still keen on opting for this contemporary style screen, don't fret! There are still some clever ways to make it work in your own yard.
Using the LUNGÖN privacy screen
You may want this IKEA privacy screen for your outside space, so how can you make it a little more sturdy and private? One option is to place a plant alongside it. The product description notes that the screen can be used with climbing plants, and having some flowers or ivy growing up the panel will help keep it in place and make it sturdier. In addition, the foliage will increase the level of privacy to help give you a private backyard oasis.
Alternatively, one reviewer on the IKEA website suggests adding a layer of fabric to the screen to improve privacy and make the product customizable. Given that the screen is metal, you could hang the fabric using magnets and change it out whenever you want a new look. This privacy screen could also double up as a display board, too. By hanging some family photos, kids' drawings, or pieces of art, you can create a wall of fun decor while also making the panel less see-through. Just make sure to secure the paper to the screen or place it in an area that isn't too windy. It is also a good idea to look into some ways to anchor your freestanding yard privacy screen to keep it in place and help with the complaint that it is too flimsy. If you'd like to try out a more funky effect, why not loop some ribbon or even reeds through the holes in the screen? This will create a lattice-like effect, which will make the panel less transparent and more visually enticing.