Read This Before Taking Your Hummingbird Feeder Down

As the weather begins to cool (or not – late summer and early fall are tricky like that) and the first signs of color begin to appear on the leaves, it's easy to get swept up in the transition from summer to fall, especially as those quintessential summer sights, like beautiful hummingbirds snacking at your backyard feeder, become less frequent. However, just because it looks as though the change in season is upon us and you're ready to begin prepping your yard for fall, it doesn't mean that all of nature's creatures are on the same timeline. In fact, though you may be tempted to include the removal, cleaning, and storage of your hummingbird feeder as a part of your autumn transition, now's the time that migrating birds may need that boost in nourishment the most.

You might have heard the myth that leaving your hummingbird feeder up too long in cooler climates can confuse the birds into sticking around too long and missing migration windows, but luckily, the truth is that an abundance of nectar isn't enough to interfere with their strong migration instincts. Hummingbirds begin migration based on a seasonal reduction of sunlight, which causes chemical and hormonal shifts in their bodies that signal both the time for the long flight south, typically to Mexico and Central or South America, and the need to eat more in preparation for the journey. Therefore, it's important to leave your hummingbird feeder up longer than you think in order to provide food and a burst of energy for weary travelers. How much longer? Well, depending on where you live, it could be weeks or months, so let's take a deeper dive into the right time to take down your hummingbird feeder based on your location along the migration path of these stunning jewel-toned, feathered friends.