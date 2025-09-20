Still Using Resealable Plastic Baggies? Here's Why You Should Stop

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Whether you need to pack school lunch or organize toiletries, you can always count on a resealable plastic bag to get the job done. These plastic baggies are easy to find at most big box retailers and grocery stores, are budget-friendly, and are a staple in most kitchens. However, you may want to stay away from reusable plastic bags because they're one of the high-priority plastic kitchen essentials you should throw out for your health and safety. Research has shown that plastic materials (like reusable sandwich bags) can release microplastics, particularly when they're exposed to friction during handling.

These microplastics may have concerning effects on long-term health. For example, one study published in the academic journal Nano Express showed evidence that the movement of opening and closing a reusable zippered plastic bag releases tiny plastic debris. This is caused by the friction of the zipper mechanism, which essentially scratches the plastic surface. Microwaving food in plastic items such as resealable bags can also release microplastics, which can end up in the food. If these baggies have become a necessity for you, let's take a look at some safer alternatives to consider.