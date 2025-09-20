Still Using Resealable Plastic Baggies? Here's Why You Should Stop
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Whether you need to pack school lunch or organize toiletries, you can always count on a resealable plastic bag to get the job done. These plastic baggies are easy to find at most big box retailers and grocery stores, are budget-friendly, and are a staple in most kitchens. However, you may want to stay away from reusable plastic bags because they're one of the high-priority plastic kitchen essentials you should throw out for your health and safety. Research has shown that plastic materials (like reusable sandwich bags) can release microplastics, particularly when they're exposed to friction during handling.
These microplastics may have concerning effects on long-term health. For example, one study published in the academic journal Nano Express showed evidence that the movement of opening and closing a reusable zippered plastic bag releases tiny plastic debris. This is caused by the friction of the zipper mechanism, which essentially scratches the plastic surface. Microwaving food in plastic items such as resealable bags can also release microplastics, which can end up in the food. If these baggies have become a necessity for you, let's take a look at some safer alternatives to consider.
Alternatives for resealable plastic baggies
Fortunately, it's possible to reduce your exposure to microplastics and cut down on plastic waste at home. One option is to replace your resealable plastic bags with silicone versions, which are reusable. Many reusable brands, like Stasher, are safe to use in the microwave, freezer, and even the oven. Check out this Stasher Sandwich Bag on Amazon, which is available in different colors. Though more expensive than traditional resealable plastic bags, silicone bags can be reused for much longer, so they'll save you money in the long run. You also don't need to buy an entire set of silicone bags all at once. Instead, phase out zippered plastic bags and start incorporating silicone versions.
You may also want to invest in stainless steel food storage containers, which are some of the best eco-friendly single-use plastic alternatives. Beeswax wraps also work well for wrapping sandwiches, bread, or cheese. Try this three-pack of Bee's Wrap Beeswax Wraps on Amazon. Even glass jars from condiments, pickles, and sauces can be reused as food containers. Simply remove sticker residue and labels from the glass, and you've got the perfect alternative to resealable plastic bags.