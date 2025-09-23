DIY A Stunning Accent Wall Out Of Pool Noodles For A Surprisingly Chic Look

✨Following your dreams sometimes takes for you to be the worker and the boss!! So here is how i created one of my accent walls 😬 all you need is✨boxes of swim noodles (depending on size of area) ✨spray adhesive ✨gorilla glue✨caulk gun✨crow bar (for tucking) ✨fabric scissors ✨velvet fabric #share for more content of how to videos of how i built my store out 😬 enjoy!!! #diy #diyaccentwall #velvetwall #3dwall #homedecor #decor #homefashion #interiordesign #interiordesigner #fyp

To start this DIY, glue pool noodles to a large piece of cardboard, then adhere the cardboard to your wall. The exact number of pool noodles you'll need depends on the size of your wall, but you can buy them in bulk from several retailers, such as these In the Swim Standard Pool Noodles from Walmart. You'll also need to trim the noodles to fill the entire height of the wall, which you can do with a craft or serrated kitchen knife.

Next, use a caulk gun to stick the fabric to the top left corner, draping the rest over the wall and sticking it down with spray adhesive. A crowbar or flat metal item is helpful for tucking the fabric in between noodles, while Gorilla glue will adhere the fabric in crevices. Once you've covered the wall, use fabric scissors to trim the bottom and glue down excess fabric.

Note that you'll probably need to climb a ladder for this project in order to make sure that it covers the height of your wall. For a less strenuous option, cover the pool noodles with fabric right after you glue them to cardboard. This way, you can work on a flat surface (i.e., the floor). To make it more bespoke to your aesthetic, you can give this a whirl with different fabric materials. Try using cotton or linen for a more natural look. Or, if you want to use this in a kid's playroom, you could use a fun, durable fabric like ripstop nylon. However, you should avoid thick upholstery fabric, which might be too stiff to drape neatly over the pool noodles.