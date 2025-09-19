Transform An Ordinary IKEA BILLY Bookcase Into A Gorgeous At-Home Bar
Have you ever longed for the luxury of an at-home bar, but worried that it would be too complicated or expensive to make one yourself? Don't worry! With this clever hack, you can actually create your very own bar experience that suits your home's style and doesn't break the bank, either. Content creator and stylist @kristencoutts on Instagram shows how a plain BILLY bookcase from IKEA can be transformed into a convenient and attractive bar area.
Bar areas typically need a lot of storage, so repurposing a bookshelf is a great way to ensure that all your glasses, bottles, accessories, and even garnishes have their proper place. In order to do this — and to maximize the space in your bar area — you will need a few key items. First, paint. You'll want to look into some color ideas and inspiration that suit the room and make your bar feel open and inviting. In addition, you will likely need some kind of rack for fragile items like wine glasses or champagne flutes. As shown in the video, a rack can then be mounted on the bottom of a shelf. So, once you have everything you need to make your bar cabinet, where should you begin?
How to transform a BILLY bookcase into a bar
To start this DIY, you'll first need to get your hands on the bookcase itself. If you're hoping to paint yours in a light color, it is a good idea to opt for the birch or white options so that fewer coats are needed. The BILLY bookshelf is a customizable unit, so you can select the setup that will work best for your glassware, bottles, and other accoutrements. If you're willing to do some hunting, you may be able to find BILLY units and accessories on resale sites like Facebook Marketplace or eBay. This is a great way to help the environment and your wallet, too.
Paint the bookshelf in your chosen color. You can choose to paint the outside and inside the same color or use a contrasting hue to add depth and contrast. Alternatively, you can follow the creator's lead and use peel-and-stick wallpaper to really make the back of the cabinet pop. Once the paint or wallpaper has dried, you can begin installing any additional racks or shelves you'd like to use for storage. This could mean attaching wine racks or adding a pull-out shelf for cocktail-making. Additionally, if you want to make your bar super functional, you could even add in appliances! Do this by cutting out a small hole in the back in order to loop the cable through, thus creating room for an espresso maker or some colorful lights to make the area even more fun. Just remember that appliances that generate heat should have ample room around them, and you should always consult an electrician if you're uncertain how to make your new bar safe.
Styling your at-home bar
These steps can help you turn a simple bookshelf into a bar, but how can you make it your own? One great idea from the original content creator is installing cabinet hardware. The original BILLY doors come with two small, round knobs, but the possibilities are endless for what you can use instead. You could go for a classic version like these brass handles from Amazon, or try something a bit smoother and more industrial, like a matte black option. You can either choose hardware that will fit into the existing holes or drill new holes to accommodate a different style of handle.
Another way to adapt this piece for your space is by customizing the doors. Swap them out for rattan to give your bar a laid-back, boho vibe, or use a small pressure rod to install a shirred panel of fabric for a cottagecore look.