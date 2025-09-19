Transform An Ordinary IKEA BILLY Bookcase Into A Gorgeous At-Home Bar

To start this DIY, you'll first need to get your hands on the bookcase itself. If you're hoping to paint yours in a light color, it is a good idea to opt for the birch or white options so that fewer coats are needed. The BILLY bookshelf is a customizable unit, so you can select the setup that will work best for your glassware, bottles, and other accoutrements. If you're willing to do some hunting, you may be able to find BILLY units and accessories on resale sites like Facebook Marketplace or eBay. This is a great way to help the environment and your wallet, too.

Paint the bookshelf in your chosen color. You can choose to paint the outside and inside the same color or use a contrasting hue to add depth and contrast. Alternatively, you can follow the creator's lead and use peel-and-stick wallpaper to really make the back of the cabinet pop. Once the paint or wallpaper has dried, you can begin installing any additional racks or shelves you'd like to use for storage. This could mean attaching wine racks or adding a pull-out shelf for cocktail-making. Additionally, if you want to make your bar super functional, you could even add in appliances! Do this by cutting out a small hole in the back in order to loop the cable through, thus creating room for an espresso maker or some colorful lights to make the area even more fun. Just remember that appliances that generate heat should have ample room around them, and you should always consult an electrician if you're uncertain how to make your new bar safe.