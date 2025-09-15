Officials Warn: If You See This Invasive Worm, Don't Squish It—it'll Just Multiply

When it comes to reacting to bugs there are three types of people: Those that immediately grab their magnifying glass and do an image search, those that step gingerly around and perhaps sneak a peek to determine where it sits on the graph of creepy to crawly, and those that think with their feet and go straight for a gut-smearing squash. While the last option is not usually an issue beyond the moral qualms of killing a living creature, there are some bugs that take squashing as a challenge — and win. The hammerhead worm is one of these horrifically resilient beings, and not only will it not die if you sever it in half, but you will be left with not one dead worm, but what will eventually become two live ones. That's right, these suckers reproduce asexually by fragmentation, meaning that cutting them apart does nothing except give them a bit of a head start.

The issue with hammerhead worms is not only that they are an invasive species that may be the answer to what is killing your earthworms, but they also secrete toxins that can be irritating to human skin, causing rashes, and could make pets sick if ingested. Though no deaths have been reported as of this publication, it still isn't something that most people want to come in contact with. And not to resort to ad hominem attacks, but these worms are nasty to look at, and can even grow to be up to a foot long.