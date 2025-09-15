This Landscaping Mulch Should Be Banned — Here Are The Risks You Need To Know

If you've been considering choosing a new ground cover alternative in your yard or garden, you may have come across rubber mulch as a potential option. This material is made up of cut-up tires and is commonly used on playgrounds due to its soft, bouncy texture. It is often advertised as the best type of mulch due to its look — which is similar to that of traditional wood mulch — and its long life. But is it the right choice for your garden beds? Apart from being relatively ineffective at blocking weeds, there are also a range of drawbacks that make rubber mulch incredibly dangerous to humans and animals alike.

One key concern regarding rubber mulch is the fact that it is highly flammable. According to a study done by the University of Nevada, which tested the combustibility of landscape mulches, the recycled-tire option was the most flammable of all those tested in terms of flame size and temperature. In addition, this material is not only more prone to igniting, but it is also harder to put out, as well. This is a particular concern in locations that have a high fire risk. Unfortunately, rubber mulch's flammability is not its only hazardous drawback. There are also multiple concerns about this material's environmental impact and the effect it may have on both wildlife and people.