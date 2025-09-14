Try This Genius DIY To Turn Old Mason Jars Into Adorable Halloween Lanterns

The Halloween decor frenzy is here, friends! Ranked as America's third favorite holiday (should we petition to make it first?), Halloween has many fanatics and downright obsessive followers. U.S. News & World Report states that 73% of Americans celebrate this holiday, which is no surprise, as there is just something so fun about its spooky decor, nostalgic movies, and, of course, the overabundance of treats. Halloween is a holiday that brings friends and family together for a night of fun and mischief, but the spirit goes all month long. Sometimes starting as early as September, people deck their homes out in all types of creepy decor.

From downright spooky to surprisingly modern and chic, there are a million ways to decorate for this holiday. One place you are sure to get a lot of design ideas is social media. Plenty of influencers of all kinds are quick to share their fun Halloween crafts, and we're just loving all the creative, inexpensive ideas. One simple project that's sure to add some fun to your decor are these DIY Halloween lanterns. All you need is some Mod Podge, a paintbrush, colored tissue paper, and some accessories like googly eyes or spiders. Take a few minutes to put it together and breathe new life into a Dollar Tree jar with a gorgeous lantern DIY (gorgeously spooky, that is).