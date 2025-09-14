Try This Genius DIY To Turn Old Mason Jars Into Adorable Halloween Lanterns
The Halloween decor frenzy is here, friends! Ranked as America's third favorite holiday (should we petition to make it first?), Halloween has many fanatics and downright obsessive followers. U.S. News & World Report states that 73% of Americans celebrate this holiday, which is no surprise, as there is just something so fun about its spooky decor, nostalgic movies, and, of course, the overabundance of treats. Halloween is a holiday that brings friends and family together for a night of fun and mischief, but the spirit goes all month long. Sometimes starting as early as September, people deck their homes out in all types of creepy decor.
From downright spooky to surprisingly modern and chic, there are a million ways to decorate for this holiday. One place you are sure to get a lot of design ideas is social media. Plenty of influencers of all kinds are quick to share their fun Halloween crafts, and we're just loving all the creative, inexpensive ideas. One simple project that's sure to add some fun to your decor are these DIY Halloween lanterns. All you need is some Mod Podge, a paintbrush, colored tissue paper, and some accessories like googly eyes or spiders. Take a few minutes to put it together and breathe new life into a Dollar Tree jar with a gorgeous lantern DIY (gorgeously spooky, that is).
How to create the perfect spooky Halloween lantern
@abcdeelearning
TikToker @abcdeelearning showcases this easy way to brighten up your patio with a budget-friendly DIY mason jar lantern, but this time with a spooky Halloween twist. In @abcdeelearning's version you simply cover your jar in Mod Podge and then add on your Halloween design made of colored tissue paper. A jack-o-lantern is the easiest with just a full covering of orange tissue paper followed by a few black squares for its eyes and mouth. For other options like a mummy or spiderweb, you can add googly eyes or small spiders.
If you aren't a fan of tissue paper and Mod Podge, you can simply place some fairy lights and cotton balls in your jar and add spiders to the outside with some hot glue. Some crafters suggest twirling the bottom and top of your jar in a mixture of black nail polish and water to add a bit of an aged appearance to the jar. If you are especially artsy, you can go a different route and try a light coat of spray paint on your jar first and then draw on a Halloween scene (think witches on brooms, flying bats, etc.) before adding lights. This DIY can elevate your decor by utilizing Halloween color schemes that go beyond orange and black. A green Frankenstein, or purple backlit witchy scene (using the above-mentioned spray paint option) will add more interesting color choices to make your Halloween decor really stand out.