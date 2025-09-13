Why You Might Want To Think Twice Before Buying A Stackable Washer And Dryer

Choosing the right appliances for your home is a big decision. These are big-ticket items meant to last for many years and not be replaced often. As such, they should have a timeless design and be able to successfully function for the long term. When it comes to your laundry equipment, not only do you want to consider the most reliable washing machine brands (like LG or Whirlpool) and the right complement for your home's aesthetic but also whether to go with side-by-side options or a stackable washer and dryer setup. Though stackable options have grown in popularity, there are a few things to consider before shelling out over a thousand dollars on a quality set.

Side-by-side washers and dryers are the more traditional option and have some benefits, like easy access and storage pedestal options. Stackable sets on the other hand have been a more modern possibility that are known for their sleek, space-saving designs. The biggest thing that sets these apart from side-by-side options is their ability to utilize vertical space and thus fit better in smaller areas. They're sensible (and, sometimes, the only) options if you have a smaller home, condo, or apartment. So, what about the downsides? Unfortunately, though great space savers, stackable washers and dryers are known to be more difficult to access, are more prone to mold and mildew build up because of trapped water that occurs from being front loading, and have a smaller inventory to choose from