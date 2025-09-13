Why You Might Want To Think Twice Before Buying A Stackable Washer And Dryer
Choosing the right appliances for your home is a big decision. These are big-ticket items meant to last for many years and not be replaced often. As such, they should have a timeless design and be able to successfully function for the long term. When it comes to your laundry equipment, not only do you want to consider the most reliable washing machine brands (like LG or Whirlpool) and the right complement for your home's aesthetic but also whether to go with side-by-side options or a stackable washer and dryer setup. Though stackable options have grown in popularity, there are a few things to consider before shelling out over a thousand dollars on a quality set.
Side-by-side washers and dryers are the more traditional option and have some benefits, like easy access and storage pedestal options. Stackable sets on the other hand have been a more modern possibility that are known for their sleek, space-saving designs. The biggest thing that sets these apart from side-by-side options is their ability to utilize vertical space and thus fit better in smaller areas. They're sensible (and, sometimes, the only) options if you have a smaller home, condo, or apartment. So, what about the downsides? Unfortunately, though great space savers, stackable washers and dryers are known to be more difficult to access, are more prone to mold and mildew build up because of trapped water that occurs from being front loading, and have a smaller inventory to choose from
Choose the right setup for your space
There's no denying the benefit of stackable units if you're pretty hard up on extra space. They're an easy way to make the most of your square footage. However, if you can, you may want to consider a side-by-side set instead. With a horizontal setup, you'll have much easier access to your appliances for daily use (no need to strain your joints bending down to load the washer) and for maintenance. And, the surface of the units provides a convenient space for folding clothes and treating stains. Side-by-side top loaders also avoid the issue of trapped water, meaning they stay cleaner and fresher. Plus, with side-by-side models you will have a much greater inventory to choose from (meaning better chances at finding the perfect washer and dryer for your home).
If these downsides have changed your mind about a stackable unit, don't worry there are budget-friendly small laundry room ideas we swear by that can give you similar space-saving benefits while using a side-by-side washer and dryer orientation, potentially giving you the best of both worlds. Cool hacks for your laundry room like DIY countertops, open shelving, and clothing rods can help maximize your vertical space so that area isn't just being wasted. Choosing appliances is always a big decision but as long as you've thought it through, there are ways to make both stackable and side-by-side washer and dryer sets work in your dream laundry room.