Give Dated Cabinets New Life With One Of THE Biggest Color Trends Of 2025

It's no big secret that one of the best ways to instantly transform your outdated kitchen cabinets according to designers, is to update their paint color. Adding a new coat of paint is a great way to revitalize old kitchen cabinets, especially ones that may have been the victim of some wear and tear. If you are going to spend the time and effort on this project, you want to make sure you pick the right color. Rest assured, we've done the investigative work for you and the ultimate color right now is butter yellow.

Cabinet color paint trends you'll see everywhere in 2025 were all about natural tones and unique colors with a calm undertone. On par with those trends, butter yellow has been storming onto the kitchen color scene. It's a combination of these hot trends with its muted yet interesting color and its ability to pair excellently with natural tones. Along with the fact that it's not a boring neutral, one of the things that may be making it such a hot commodity right now is its vintage, nostalgic feel. As with a lot of current home design trends, butter yellow is helping calm our collective nerves after some serious global upheaval and ever-evolving technology. Its call to the past coupled with its psychologically optimistic hue is helping homeowners create kitchens that feel bright, open, and tranquil while also adding some impressive visual interest.