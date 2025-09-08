Give Dated Cabinets New Life With One Of THE Biggest Color Trends Of 2025
It's no big secret that one of the best ways to instantly transform your outdated kitchen cabinets according to designers, is to update their paint color. Adding a new coat of paint is a great way to revitalize old kitchen cabinets, especially ones that may have been the victim of some wear and tear. If you are going to spend the time and effort on this project, you want to make sure you pick the right color. Rest assured, we've done the investigative work for you and the ultimate color right now is butter yellow.
Cabinet color paint trends you'll see everywhere in 2025 were all about natural tones and unique colors with a calm undertone. On par with those trends, butter yellow has been storming onto the kitchen color scene. It's a combination of these hot trends with its muted yet interesting color and its ability to pair excellently with natural tones. Along with the fact that it's not a boring neutral, one of the things that may be making it such a hot commodity right now is its vintage, nostalgic feel. As with a lot of current home design trends, butter yellow is helping calm our collective nerves after some serious global upheaval and ever-evolving technology. Its call to the past coupled with its psychologically optimistic hue is helping homeowners create kitchens that feel bright, open, and tranquil while also adding some impressive visual interest.
How to incorporate yellow cabinets in your kitchen
New paint can instantly make your kitchen look expensive according to designers, and using the popular butter yellow trend will further enhance the space. Kitchen cabinets are the perfect space for this color as it'll add vibrancy without overwhelming the space. You can go bright and bold with your yellow cabinets or opt for a more subtle yellow tone. Regardless of the shade, yellows pair well with natural colors. Experts like architect Richard Parr suggest using options like terracotta as well as materials like metals and woods.
Some great yellow paint options are Early Dawn by Benjamin Moore, Equatorial by BEHR, and PPG's Butter. Early Dawn is a more vibrant hue while both Equatorial and Butter offer more subtle options. You can pair your yellow cabinets with an earthy tone like charcoal and russet for an overall natural and subdued feel or grab life by the cojones and get bold with emerald, blue or a darker shade of green in your backsplash. For a stronger contrast consider a deep, dark red or maroon on your walls. If you want to fully lean into the retro style, pair your yellow cabinet with more pastels like blush pink. As yellow has become the new neutral, your possibilities are almost endless!