Get Your Washing Machine's Rubber Gasket Squeaky Clean With One Household Staple

When your washing machine is smelling a little musty, moldy, or even just a little off, it's often due to a leaky or dirty rubber seal, also known as a gasket. That gasket on the door of your washing machine is what prevents water from leaking out during the wash cycle. It's also a key area where dirt, grime, mildew, and mold can accumulate. Look at it this way: you are putting dirty things into an enclosed space and adding water. If the washing process doesn't get rid of them, they can easily accumulate in any cracks or gaps in the door's rubber seal. But all it takes is a little hydrogen peroxide, white vinegar, or bleach and some cleaning implements to keep that rubber seal clean in order to prevent worse problems.

Things can get much worse indeed. If you have identified black mold accumulating in your gasket, you've got a potentially serious health problem on your hands. Black mold, especially Stachybotrys chartarum, can produce toxins that can be extremely dangerous. Even if it's not black mold, dirt or detergent buildup in those spaces can harden and create cracks in the rubber seal. If that happens, no amount of cleaning can restore it to its original condition. Fail to replace the damaged gasket, and you're running the risk of discovering water spills in front of or under your machine. A poorly sealed washing machine can even lead to your machine not functioning well, or leave your clothes smelling like the grime or mold trapped in the seal. Heading off these situations is pretty easy, but it involves staying on top of the potential problem by regularly cleaning the seals in your machine.