The Best Method For Removing Old Caulk From A Shower

Have you noticed your bathroom has been starting to look a bit old and dingy? While it may be tempting to consider a fresh coat of paint or new tiles, you may want to try replacing your shower caulk first. Old sealant can often become cracked, discolored, or even moldy in wet places like bathrooms and kitchens. This does more than just create an unappealing look, however. Cracked caulk can make your home less energy efficient due to the lack of an airtight seal and moldy caulk can pose a health risk, too.

So, while you may know the tips and tricks for the perfect caulk job, have you learned how to remove an old layer of the stuff? Well, there are a few essential steps in this process because caulking is designed to be highly adherent and can therefore be difficult to remove. You'll score and scrape the old, discolored caulk, before cleaning the area (either with a wet towel or vinegar depending on the material of your shower), and then adding your new layer. To do this, you will need a sharp object like a precision knife or similar blade. In order to protect the surface of the area you are working in, you may want to use a sharp but non-metal option like these Plastic Razor Blade Scrapers from Walmart as they will prevent the shower being damaged while you remove the caulk. You will also need a putty scraper and a scrubber or wet towel.