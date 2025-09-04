The Quick And Easy Trick To Keep Mold And Mildew Out Of Your Shower

Every area of your home should be hygienic, but especially the bathroom. It's where we do our own cleaning and we definitely want a sterilized space for that. Trying to wash up in a grimy bathroom sounds gross on many levels. Unfortunately, even though we want the bathroom to be our most spotless room, it's also one that's most prone to issues like mold and mildew. All mold needs water to survive so it's no wonder your bathroom, especially the shower, is its favorite place. Some molds grow deep into surfaces while mildew refers to other types of molds that only grow on the surface level. Both types of mold can be harmful to your bathroom and your health. They can grow on drywall, wallpaper, grout, and other areas where they can eventually cause structural damage. They're also known to exacerbate asthma, cause irritation to the eyes, ears, nose and throat, and for people with weakened immune systems can even lead to lung infections.

So what's your best option to combat mold in its most inviting environment? Keeping the space dry! In your shower, a simple quick dry after each use with a squeegee and microfiber cloth will go a long way. This cleaning trick is one of the most hygienic things you can do to keep your bathroom clean. By eliminating water and moisture from the environment you are setting yourself up for success in keeping this space not just clean in the short term but also long term.