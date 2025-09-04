The Quick And Easy Trick To Keep Mold And Mildew Out Of Your Shower
Every area of your home should be hygienic, but especially the bathroom. It's where we do our own cleaning and we definitely want a sterilized space for that. Trying to wash up in a grimy bathroom sounds gross on many levels. Unfortunately, even though we want the bathroom to be our most spotless room, it's also one that's most prone to issues like mold and mildew. All mold needs water to survive so it's no wonder your bathroom, especially the shower, is its favorite place. Some molds grow deep into surfaces while mildew refers to other types of molds that only grow on the surface level. Both types of mold can be harmful to your bathroom and your health. They can grow on drywall, wallpaper, grout, and other areas where they can eventually cause structural damage. They're also known to exacerbate asthma, cause irritation to the eyes, ears, nose and throat, and for people with weakened immune systems can even lead to lung infections.
So what's your best option to combat mold in its most inviting environment? Keeping the space dry! In your shower, a simple quick dry after each use with a squeegee and microfiber cloth will go a long way. This cleaning trick is one of the most hygienic things you can do to keep your bathroom clean. By eliminating water and moisture from the environment you are setting yourself up for success in keeping this space not just clean in the short term but also long term.
A squeegee and microfiber cloth can save you from mold
Squeegees are the perfect tool to help prevent needing to clean mold and to prevent mold growth on bathroom walls and ceilings. After every use, simply grab your squeegee (hang it on a hook in the shower for convenience) and wipe down not just your shower doors but the walls as well, focusing on areas like grout. Then, use a microfiber cloth and dry the area. Using a microfiber cloth is best as it has much better absorbency than other materials, which is important to keep this area as dry as possible. This added shower routine only takes a few extra minutes and can really go a long way in protecting your shower from mold growth.
While drying the shower is an important aspect of reducing the risk of mold in the area, you can add some other habits to your new squeegee routine to help. Ventilation is another way to reduce trapped water so it's a good idea to keep your bathroom fan on when bathing. Another helpful habit that your mother most likely nagged you about is making sure to hang your wet towels! A crumpled towel is a breeding ground for moisture and mold so make sure to hang dry them; if you can do so outside of the bathroom, that's even better. With your squeegee and these helpful tips in hand, you are all set to clean your shower and protect it from mold and mildew.