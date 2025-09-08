How A Simple Pool Noodle Hack Could Save Your Patio Canopy From Disaster

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

The patio canopy is a great purchase for any individual or family looking to enjoy the outdoors no matter the weather. But while they're good at keeping off extreme sun and rain, even the best outdoor gazebos can sometimes become overly full of water and cause a range of issues. If your patio canopy is frequently filling up with rainwater, you may be faced with rusting metal or even mold growing on the fabric. In extreme cases, your canopy could also break under the weight and dump water on passersby!

But you might not need to go out and purchase a new gazebo just yet. Using a genius pool noodle hack, you can actually help brace the corners of your canopy to prevent water from pooling on top. You can simply reuse some you've already got lying around, or you could purchase some like these colorful Armacell Standard Pool Noodles from Menards, which cost just $1.67 each. If you don't want them to stand out too much from your existing canopy, you can find some in a similar color so that they have a seamless look while also protecting your gazebo from excess water. In a pinch, you may also be able to use pipe insulation like these Foam King Brand Insulating Foam Pipe Covers from Walmart. Just make sure to test that the material is flexible enough so that it won't press too hard on the canopy's fabric. So how does this hack actually work?