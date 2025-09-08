How A Simple Pool Noodle Hack Could Save Your Patio Canopy From Disaster
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
The patio canopy is a great purchase for any individual or family looking to enjoy the outdoors no matter the weather. But while they're good at keeping off extreme sun and rain, even the best outdoor gazebos can sometimes become overly full of water and cause a range of issues. If your patio canopy is frequently filling up with rainwater, you may be faced with rusting metal or even mold growing on the fabric. In extreme cases, your canopy could also break under the weight and dump water on passersby!
But you might not need to go out and purchase a new gazebo just yet. Using a genius pool noodle hack, you can actually help brace the corners of your canopy to prevent water from pooling on top. You can simply reuse some you've already got lying around, or you could purchase some like these colorful Armacell Standard Pool Noodles from Menards, which cost just $1.67 each. If you don't want them to stand out too much from your existing canopy, you can find some in a similar color so that they have a seamless look while also protecting your gazebo from excess water. In a pinch, you may also be able to use pipe insulation like these Foam King Brand Insulating Foam Pipe Covers from Walmart. Just make sure to test that the material is flexible enough so that it won't press too hard on the canopy's fabric. So how does this hack actually work?
How to brace your canopy with a pool noodle
Escape Domain on YouTube shows how you can support the corners of your canopy using a cheap and effective pool noodle. First, take your chosen noodle and bend it slightly. Then, tuck each end behind the horizontal metal supports of the gazebo. The tension of the noodle should push outward, keeping it in place and pushing up the fabric of the canopy at the same time. You may want to check the exterior at this point to ensure that the noodle is propping up the areas which are prone to sagging. Finally, adjust as needed, and voila! Water should now run straight off the top of your canopy, keeping you dry and comfortable underneath.
To prevent any further buildup of condensation or mildew, make sure to keep your canopy well-ventilated at all times. This means leaving it to dry out before packing it away or, if you tend to leave yours up most of the time, making sure it isn't too full of furniture or other items that may inhibit airflow. It is also a good idea to regularly twist the pool noodle to allow the side pressed up against the fabric to dry out. This is worth doing because condensation build-up on the canopy may cause it to become moldy, and you might find yourself measuring for a replacement canopy cover as a result. Additionally, it's a good idea to check that the area has proper drainage now that the pool noodle is allowing water to run off the outside. Try placing the gazebo on a slight slope so that water can naturally run off and make sure to avoid any dips in the ground where water may collect.