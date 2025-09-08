Skip Fancy Cleaners — Revive Dirty Stovetop Grates With This Common Pantry Staple

Those of us who cook with gas stoves know they provide the ultimate in heat control, even heating, and generally make cooking much easier. The benefits of cooking with gas are many, but there are a few downsides. One of them is the build-up of food and grime on the stovetop grates — and making your grimy stove grates sparkle can be an unexpectantly difficult challenge. There are scores of commercially produced cleaners with ingredients that you need to be a scientist to pronounce. But are there any natural cleaning products that can remove the tough encrusted buildup on your grates? The answer is yes, and you likely already have it in your home: vinegar.

Vinegar contains acid that will gently break down the built-up combination of oils, grease, and food particles that encrust the grates with use. The buildup tends to be PH neutral so the acidic acid will soften the grime, making it easier to scrub away. Standard white vinegar will work well, but cleaning vinegar, which is a vinegar with a slightly higher percentage of acid, is a great product for this type of cleaning.