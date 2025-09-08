The Table Ingredient You Can Use To Keep Ants Out Of The House

For as long as we know, humans have sought areas, be it caves or homes, to separate us from unwanted elements of the outside world. Where eons ago this may have meant protection from things like saber-tooth tigers, today it's largely tiny pests we want to keep out. Yet time and time again, we find those creepy crawlers somehow getting into our homes. Meant to be a peaceful sanctuary, your home being infested with pests is one of the more aggravating homeowner issues you've probably had to deal with. This issue is enough reason to search for foolproof ways to stop pests from invading your home year after year.

While bugs like spiders and mosquitoes can be scary, annoying, and cause painful bites, it's ants that are the most common household pests, and worse– they'll come in the hundreds. When homeowners want to get rid of ants in their house, they often turn to chemical insecticides, but there are plenty of solid reasons to steer away from these products (harm to the environment, yourself, and your pets). Instead, there are actually some effective, natural options you can use to turn ants away, one of which is the super common kitchen staple: Black pepper. Black pepper, scientifically known as Piper nigrum, has shown promise in scientific studies for its abilities to repel and kill ants. With science backing it, black pepper can be an inexpensive, safe alternative to use to keep ants out of your home.