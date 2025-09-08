The Table Ingredient You Can Use To Keep Ants Out Of The House
For as long as we know, humans have sought areas, be it caves or homes, to separate us from unwanted elements of the outside world. Where eons ago this may have meant protection from things like saber-tooth tigers, today it's largely tiny pests we want to keep out. Yet time and time again, we find those creepy crawlers somehow getting into our homes. Meant to be a peaceful sanctuary, your home being infested with pests is one of the more aggravating homeowner issues you've probably had to deal with. This issue is enough reason to search for foolproof ways to stop pests from invading your home year after year.
While bugs like spiders and mosquitoes can be scary, annoying, and cause painful bites, it's ants that are the most common household pests, and worse– they'll come in the hundreds. When homeowners want to get rid of ants in their house, they often turn to chemical insecticides, but there are plenty of solid reasons to steer away from these products (harm to the environment, yourself, and your pets). Instead, there are actually some effective, natural options you can use to turn ants away, one of which is the super common kitchen staple: Black pepper. Black pepper, scientifically known as Piper nigrum, has shown promise in scientific studies for its abilities to repel and kill ants. With science backing it, black pepper can be an inexpensive, safe alternative to use to keep ants out of your home.
Black pepper is an easy solution for repelling ants
There are a variety of ways you can use black pepper to ward your house against ants. In areas outside the home, you can simply sprinkle black pepper straight from the can. Focus on areas you've seen ants before, like their trails or near ant hills. You can even sprinkle the entire perimeter of your home if you have enough pepper and don't mind taking the time. You could also create an effective spray mixture with just black pepper and water. Pour some pepper powder into one cup of water and let it sit overnight so the water can soak up the compounds from the pepper, then pour it into a spray bottle. It's a good idea to strain the solution so the grainy pepper doesn't clog your nozzle. Once ready, you can spray this along window edges, front doorways, and other areas that commonly draw ants, like the trash can.
This DIY ant spray isn't just for the house; it can be used in to garden to protect your plants, too. Spray down plants with the mixture to keep ants from ruining all your hard yardwork. It's a great way to protect your garden without affecting the plants adversely. It will also work indoors to get rid of ants without harming pets. However, this is still pepper, and even if it doesn't harm your pets or little children, it will most likely cause discomfort and irritation, even to you. Leave windows around open to ensure adequate ventilation when you use this hack, and keep your little ones and animals away from the area. Better yet, ensure you consult with a physician or vet before attempting this hack if you have kids and pets at home.