The Easy Shower Curtain Hack That'll Instantly Transform Your Patio Furniture

The first thing you'll want to do for this DIY is measure your table to make sure the curtain is large enough to cover it. Then, trace the shape of your table onto the curtain with a pencil and cut it out, making sure to leave at least six inches extra around the edges, depending on the depth of your tabletop. You can always remove any excess fabric later. After you've cut out the shape you need, you'll want to sew the edges over to create a loop through which you can feed your string. A potential upgrade for this hack is swapping out the twine with elastic. You can feed this stretchy material — like this braided elastic from Michael's — through the loop and sew the ends together, or you can sew the elastic along the edge of the curtain for extra hold. This will ensure that the tablecloth stays tight to the surface and doesn't come loose on windy days.

To make threading the elastic or twine easier, try adding a safety pin to the end; this will make it easier to keep hold of the string while you pull it through. If you don't have a sewing machine, you could opt for no-sew fabric glue, making sure to leave enough space for the twine or elastic to loop through. This shower curtain trick is also great because, while most patio furniture can often be difficult to keep clean, the cloth can be easily removed and washed. Ensure to keep the tag for the curtain's care instructions if you plan to put it in the washing machine later.