The Easy Shower Curtain Hack That'll Instantly Transform Your Patio Furniture
Are you a little tired of your old shower curtain and looking for a change? Well, if you're planning to replace yours, don't throw out the old one just yet! There's actually a brilliant way you can reuse a shower curtain to give your patio an instant upgrade, especially if the curtain has a beautiful design or pattern. A simple hack can repurpose it into a handy tablecloth for any small or medium-sized table.
If you'd like to give this hack a try, you will need a length of twine or string, a pair of scissors, a sewing machine, and a bath curtain. If you have a slimy shower curtain, you will want to give it a good cleaning to remove any bacteria. You may even be able to put it in the washing machine, just make sure to check the care instructions on the tag and use a gentle cycle. If your shower curtain has a strong color palette or pattern, you may also want to check if it goes well with your existing furniture and decorations before proceeding. Alternatively, you can spray paint your patio furniture to match the pattern or find additional decor items to tie the space together, like plant pots or matching pillows. So, how can you use this hack to save some waste from the landfill and get the eco-friendly patio of your dreams?
DIY an outdoor tablecloth using an old shower curtain
The first thing you'll want to do for this DIY is measure your table to make sure the curtain is large enough to cover it. Then, trace the shape of your table onto the curtain with a pencil and cut it out, making sure to leave at least six inches extra around the edges, depending on the depth of your tabletop. You can always remove any excess fabric later. After you've cut out the shape you need, you'll want to sew the edges over to create a loop through which you can feed your string. A potential upgrade for this hack is swapping out the twine with elastic. You can feed this stretchy material — like this braided elastic from Michael's — through the loop and sew the ends together, or you can sew the elastic along the edge of the curtain for extra hold. This will ensure that the tablecloth stays tight to the surface and doesn't come loose on windy days.
To make threading the elastic or twine easier, try adding a safety pin to the end; this will make it easier to keep hold of the string while you pull it through. If you don't have a sewing machine, you could opt for no-sew fabric glue, making sure to leave enough space for the twine or elastic to loop through. This shower curtain trick is also great because, while most patio furniture can often be difficult to keep clean, the cloth can be easily removed and washed. Ensure to keep the tag for the curtain's care instructions if you plan to put it in the washing machine later.