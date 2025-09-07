The Common Landscaping Tool That May Soon Be Banned In Several US States

Leaf blowers are convenient, but anyone who has heard them is aware of the ear-splitting sound they make. Less visible but no less toxic are the gases and particulate matter that gasoline-powered leaf blowers emit. Unlike gasoline vehicles, gas-powered leaf blowers are only lightly regulated in the United States. None have catalytic converters removing toxins from their exhaust, nor mufflers to make them quieter, nor efficiency standards to reduce the amount of fuel they burn. There have historically been few legislative pressures on leaf blower manufacturers to develop cleaner, quieter models. That is starting to change, as the move to ban gas-powered leaf blowers is on the rise.

Without federal standards, gas-powered leaf blowers can spew pollutants that other gasoline vehicles can't. And with some 11 million gas-powered leaf blowers in operation in the United States, that's a lot of noise and a lot of pollution. The noise emitted by gasoline-powered leaf blowers regularly exceeds the exposure limit recommended by the National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health.