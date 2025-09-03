The Quick Tip That Makes Sheets Balling Up In The Dryer A Thing Of The Past
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Do you dread tossing your sheets in the dryer because pulling them out again means the long and arduous task of de-tangling them? The reason bedding tends to get bunched up is because of its large surface area, meaning it can often get twisted up in itself through the natural motion of the machine. This can be made even worse when the sheets are excessively wet as the layers of fabric can cling to each other and increase the severity of knotting. But is there anything you can do to stop your bedclothes from getting twisted in the dryer?
A quick and easy solution to this common problem is actually lurking in your own linen cupboard. Adding in a simple clean towel is a brilliant dryer hack for reducing this annoying occurrence. A lack of space between the sheets is one reason they tend to ball up, so by adding in a towel, you can actually improve the amount of air that is allowed between the layers. Be sure to use a towel that is dry as it can more quickly soak up any of the additional moisture that also contributes to screwed up sheets. As an added bonus, the towel will also speed up the drying process as a whole, using up less time and energy. If your own towels are looking a bit thin and worn out, you may wish to consider grabbing some of the best bath towels you can buy like these JML Microfiber Bath Towels. These will not only improve your shower experience but can also be super effective at preventing sheets from balling up due to their hyper-absorbent nature. So, how can you employ this clever tactic in your own drying schedule?
How to add a towel to your drying to reduce bunching
Start the process by spreading out your bedding to remove any tangles that are already in the fabric. Then, load in one of your sheets; if it is excessively wet from the washer, you may find it helpful to wring it out over a sink to get rid of extra moisture and encourage it to dry faster without balling up. After that — and before you add in any more sheets or pillowcases — insert your clean towel. Placing it in between the sheets will give it a headstart in separating the layers and preventing them from getting tangled. Make sure to use a clean towel as this will ensure it doesn't contribute any unpleasant odors to the load or stain the sheets.
It is also a good idea not to overfill the dryer as this will decrease the amount of available space inside the drum and cause the fabric to clump together. This will not only prompt your sheets to become tangled, but it can also result in an inconsistent dry. Once the cycle is finished, it can be worth it to try and remove one item at a time, as this will make it easier to separate them and will help make sure they don't get tangled inside your laundry basket. A great way to save yourself back pain during this process is by installing a pull-out shelf that makes laundry even easier in order to minimize the amount of bending over that is needed.