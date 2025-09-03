The Quick Tip That Makes Sheets Balling Up In The Dryer A Thing Of The Past

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Do you dread tossing your sheets in the dryer because pulling them out again means the long and arduous task of de-tangling them? The reason bedding tends to get bunched up is because of its large surface area, meaning it can often get twisted up in itself through the natural motion of the machine. This can be made even worse when the sheets are excessively wet as the layers of fabric can cling to each other and increase the severity of knotting. But is there anything you can do to stop your bedclothes from getting twisted in the dryer?

A quick and easy solution to this common problem is actually lurking in your own linen cupboard. Adding in a simple clean towel is a brilliant dryer hack for reducing this annoying occurrence. A lack of space between the sheets is one reason they tend to ball up, so by adding in a towel, you can actually improve the amount of air that is allowed between the layers. Be sure to use a towel that is dry as it can more quickly soak up any of the additional moisture that also contributes to screwed up sheets. As an added bonus, the towel will also speed up the drying process as a whole, using up less time and energy. If your own towels are looking a bit thin and worn out, you may wish to consider grabbing some of the best bath towels you can buy like these JML Microfiber Bath Towels. These will not only improve your shower experience but can also be super effective at preventing sheets from balling up due to their hyper-absorbent nature. So, how can you employ this clever tactic in your own drying schedule?