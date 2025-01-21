The Handy Pull-Out Shelf That Makes Laundry Even Easier

With endless stacks of clothes always needing washing, the term "laundry day" seems less like a singular event and more like a perpetual cycle of washing, drying, folding, and putting away. In fact, you likely have multiple loads running at various points in that routine on any given day. Therefore, it's no surprise that people are always looking for laundry room ideas to help make this necessary process run as quickly and smoothly as humanly possible.

One such incredible tip was shared by Kerry Kellett (@klk.interiors) on Instagram, where she showed how she installed a smart and handy low-profile pull-out shelf just below her raised laundry machines. Not only is it the perfect height for loading or unloading, it doubles as a surface for folding or laying something flat to dry. This cool laundry room hack adds a ton of function in a small space to make laundry day a little easier.

To create a similar pull-out shelf below your washer or dryer, your machines must first be raised on a pedestal platform off the floor with an open compartment in the base. Raising them takes the strain of constant bending off of your back and also provides the space under the machines to house the pull-out shelf and extra storage. Kerry Kellett shared a second Instagram post demonstrating how she modified two IKEA PAX units to support raised laundry machines and create a solid, full-height surround for each one. But if that seems daunting, a simple cubby-style platform will do just fine. Once your machines are up off the ground, adding a pull-out laundry basket shelf is a straightforward and DIY-beginner-friendly project.