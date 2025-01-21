The Handy Pull-Out Shelf That Makes Laundry Even Easier
With endless stacks of clothes always needing washing, the term "laundry day" seems less like a singular event and more like a perpetual cycle of washing, drying, folding, and putting away. In fact, you likely have multiple loads running at various points in that routine on any given day. Therefore, it's no surprise that people are always looking for laundry room ideas to help make this necessary process run as quickly and smoothly as humanly possible.
One such incredible tip was shared by Kerry Kellett (@klk.interiors) on Instagram, where she showed how she installed a smart and handy low-profile pull-out shelf just below her raised laundry machines. Not only is it the perfect height for loading or unloading, it doubles as a surface for folding or laying something flat to dry. This cool laundry room hack adds a ton of function in a small space to make laundry day a little easier.
To create a similar pull-out shelf below your washer or dryer, your machines must first be raised on a pedestal platform off the floor with an open compartment in the base. Raising them takes the strain of constant bending off of your back and also provides the space under the machines to house the pull-out shelf and extra storage. Kerry Kellett shared a second Instagram post demonstrating how she modified two IKEA PAX units to support raised laundry machines and create a solid, full-height surround for each one. But if that seems daunting, a simple cubby-style platform will do just fine. Once your machines are up off the ground, adding a pull-out laundry basket shelf is a straightforward and DIY-beginner-friendly project.
How to add a pull-out shelf to your raised laundry machine setup
The first step to adding a pull-out laundry shelf is to measure the interior of the compartment and order a prefabricated or customized pull-out shelf kit to fit, making sure the brackets are heavy duty to support the weight of a full basket of damp clothes. The Instagram video uses the corresponding KOMPLEMENT shelf designed to go with the PAX units. If you are building a platform from scratch rather than retrofitting, you can plan the opening sizes with a premade roll-out shelf kit for convenience, like this Kitstorack pull-out cabinet organizer. Lastly, for the handier DIYers, you could construct your own custom pull-out shelf box and just order the slide brackets.
If the pull-out brackets are side-mounted, simply install them to the sides of your cubby just below the machines, following the provided instructions and mounting recommendations to do so. You can leave the bottom open or finish with a shelf below for a cleaner look. If your brackets are bottom-mounted, a lower shelf is necessary for installation. Once the brackets are in, slide the shelf with the other side of the brackets attached into the cubby-mounted brackets. And voila, you have a roll-out shelf perfect for resting your laundry baskets just under the machine's door, for doing some folding, or laying clothing flat to dry.
Customizing your pull-out shelf for your laundry space and needs
Love this idea but want to tailor it to your particular laundry room? There are so many modifications available to customize. For example, for additional hanging space, opt for a shelf with slats or bars instead of a solid bottom so it doubles as a drying rack with no additional space required. As for aesthetics, you may not love the look of a visible pull-out shelf — some are not as pretty as the IKEA option on Instagram. The solution? Add a small drawer front with hardware to seamlessly integrate it into the rest of the room's cabinetry. Or, if you really aren't interested in busting out the power tools, you can buy a GDLF laundry pedestal on Amazon with a pull-out shelf included. Can't get any easier than that!
Have a stackable washer and dryer? While you can certainly construct a custom surround with a pull-out shelf stacked between the units, you can also keep it basic. Unless your two machines are combined into one unit, the narrow space between where the dryer feet sit on the washer is the perfect height to slide in a hardwood board. Paint it to match the machines, add a handle to the front edge, and you have a makeshift slide-out shelf held in place by the top machine with no brackets needed. Alternatively, you can buy the Kiss Core pull-out shelf and drying rack to avoid a project.
No matter how you personalize this idea to fit your space, adding a pull-out shelf under your raised laundry machines absolutely changes the laundry day game for the better.