What Ceiling Cracks Can Tell You About Your Home's Condition (& If You Should Worry)

The first thing to pay attention to when you notice a ceiling crack is the location of the crack itself. Straight cracks along the center of the ceiling aren't something to be too concerned about and are likely drywall cracks that can be fixed. However, if the crack is accompanied by sagging or discoloration, it may be a tell tale sign that something above that portion of the ceiling is too heavy to hold, and/or it's suffering from water damage. That's when you should inspect for further issues, like excessive moisture or foundation settlement.

If a crack extends from the ceiling, down the wall, that location might be one of concern too; it can indicate a bigger structural problem since it's likely buckling under pressure. Furthermore, if you notice that the crack runs along the ceiling where it meets the wall, that's possibly a sign that there's a foundation issue, too, which is why the walls are separating where it shouldn't be. If you're noticing any of these crack placements, then you should get them properly evaluated to find out if they are a concern, or just part of normal house settling.

Size and shape of the ceiling crack is also a key way to recognize whether or not to take action. Smaller, thinner cracks naturally occur along ceilings and walls, mostly due to the regular expanding and shifting of building materials over time. Concentrated, radiating cracks are also typical, and probably indicate bad installation more than structural problems. However, if any the cracks you're observing are wider than ⅛ of an inch and longer than 12 inches long, then it may be time to sound the alarm. If you see any gapping or notably deep cracksas well, then get it checked out — either by your handyman, or better, a structural engineer.