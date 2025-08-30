The Best Type Of Cutting Board That You Should Have In Your Kitchen

Cutting boards are an essential tool in every cook's kitchen, but there are many cautionary tales when it comes to these kitchen staples, particularly focusing on what material of board you choose. When shopping for your next cutting board, you should be mindful that different materials carry with them varying concerns on food safety, like bacterial growth and food contamination, and knife longevity. While there are several options to choose from nowadays, one cutting board material rises above the rest for a number of kitchen safety reasons: bamboo.

While materials like wood, plastic, glass, and marble are common for cutting boards, most of them come with distinct drawbacks. Wood, for instance, readily absorbs food particles and can lead to bacterial cross-contamination if you don't clean it meticulously. Cleaning wood cutting boards properly makes or breaks it as a viable option. Meanwhile, plastic models are currently under the microscope (literally) for shedding microplastics into ingredients during food preparation and being one of the least sustainable choices. It bears the question, are plastic cutting boards safe? Harder surfaces like glass, marble, and even stainless steel are, indeed, non-porous and prevent bacteria from establishing themselves, but they can quickly dull a knife blade, making your knives' use dangerous without consistent sharpening. Bamboo, however, has a number of qualities that mitigate many of the concerns other materials present, making it a cut above the rest.