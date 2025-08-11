The Harmful Reason Why You Should Throw Out Your Plastic Cutting Board

All of us try to protect our families from harmful contaminants in our food and drink. Environmental dangers are common, often secondary to products that create convenience in our lives. One of those dangers is the plastic cutting board that you use in your kitchen. Most of us started using plastic cutting boards because they are affordable and because we thought they were safer in terms of lowering our exposure to food-borne bacteria. Washed in a dishwasher, the plastic just seemed cleaner than traditional wooden cutting boards. (More on that later.) What we did not consider was the additional exposure to micro- and nanoplastic particles from plastic cutting boards. What are micro and nano plastic particles? The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) defines them this way: microplastic particles are less than five millimeters in size in at least one measurement, and nanoplastic particles are less than one micron in size in at least one dimension.

A derivative of plastic pollution, these particles are everywhere in our environment. They can have been manufactured at their tiny size or become so as a result of larger plastic products breaking down in our environment. They are found in our soil, oceans, Arctic ice, and even at the peak of Mount Everest. They are also found in our bodies. They've been found in our brains, lungs, bloodstream, in our organs, placentas, semen, and urine. The discovery of the saturation of these particles in our environment and our bodies has sparked concerns regarding their effect on our health. Initial studies are mostly in early days, but the results are troubling. Concerns about impaired immune systems, increase cardiac risk, reproductive system harm, and potential cancer-causing effects are being studied. So, let's take a look specifically at plastic cutting boards.