The Smart Reason You Might See Plastic Forks In Someone's Garden
Have you ever been passing by someone's house and had to do a double-take when you noticed a bunch of plastic forks in their yard? You're not alone! Though it's possible it's the result of some good time teenagers' prank, there is actually a legit reason to place forks in your garden and it might be more beneficial than you'd think.
Common critters getting into your garden and wreaking havoc on your plants (especially fruit and vegetable plants) is an incredibly frustrating and very common problem for homeowners. There is no shortage of tips and tricks to keep critters out of your garden including things like traps or chemicals. If you want to learn a nontoxic way to keep animals from eating the roses grab a few packs of some plastic forks (they're cheap from virtually any grocery store!). They'll be a more handy, inexpensive, and animal-friendly alternative to some of the other garden protection tactics. All you will need to do is stick them pointy prong side up around your frequently attacked plants.
Why plastic forks work and how to best utilize them in your garden
Though it may seem surprising, this fork hack really can help in your garden. It works by establishing a highly unfriendly territory for all those critters that have been sneaking into your garden bed. Think about it: Animals like raccoons (or your own pets) certainly won't want to prowl around spiky fork prongs risking a landmine of potential minor injuries. This adversarial setting will help deter these somewhat larger pests from getting at your beloved garden. Just place as many forks as you'd like around whichever area of your yard is most commonly affected.
Though this hack won't work for tiny bugs like aphids or mites, it can be a handy tool in your pest-fighting repertoire. You can also use the forks as simple and easy plant labels. Consider painting them colors to dress up your yard a bit. Use neutral colors as they can still be fun visually but will have the added perk of being just one more way you are helping to deter unwanted guests (these shades often aren't appealing to pests and critters). This probably won't fully protect your plants, but it's definitely a garden idea you've gotta try this spring. Pair this hack with other non-toxic deterrents, like organic sprays, for a more well-rounded and organic garden protection.