The Smart Reason You Might See Plastic Forks In Someone's Garden

Have you ever been passing by someone's house and had to do a double-take when you noticed a bunch of plastic forks in their yard? You're not alone! Though it's possible it's the result of some good time teenagers' prank, there is actually a legit reason to place forks in your garden and it might be more beneficial than you'd think.

Common critters getting into your garden and wreaking havoc on your plants (especially fruit and vegetable plants) is an incredibly frustrating and very common problem for homeowners. There is no shortage of tips and tricks to keep critters out of your garden including things like traps or chemicals. If you want to learn a nontoxic way to keep animals from eating the roses grab a few packs of some plastic forks (they're cheap from virtually any grocery store!). They'll be a more handy, inexpensive, and animal-friendly alternative to some of the other garden protection tactics. All you will need to do is stick them pointy prong side up around your frequently attacked plants.