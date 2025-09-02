Get A Streak-Free Shine On Stainless Steel Appliances With An Easy Cleaning Hack

Over the years, stainless steel has remained one of the most beloved materials for appliances. It's durable, affordable, and sleek, making it both a practical and stylish choice in any home. However, even with all of these advantages, there are some downsides to this beloved finish. For one, it can show greasy finger prints quite easily, and things like food splatter, hard water, and dust build up over time. That's why it's important to regularly clean and polish to keep it looking great, especially because allowing messes to sit on the surface can require abrasive scrubbing later on, potentially causing scratches on the stainless steel. That doesn't mean you need to run out and buy an expensive stainless steel polish — all you need to buff away messes is a spent dryer sheet.

In recent years, many people have wondered whether it's time to ditch dryer sheets, preferring not to use single-use or fragranced laundry products. But you can use them to polish up your stainless steel, so they aren't really single use in the end. Dryer sheets are coated with fabric softener, which helps to condition the stainless steel as it buffs away any buildup, and thanks to its antistatic properties, can even prevent dust from settling back onto the surface.