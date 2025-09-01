15 Smart Ways To Use Plastic Bread Tags Around The House Instead Of Throwing Them Out

Plastic bread tags are the household staple that you probably didn't know you needed. While it may seem that these flat, plastic bits are only good for the one task of closing your bread bags to maintain freshness, in actuality, they are wildly useful in and around your home. Also known as bread ties or bread clips, these useful squares can be used for many different things; they can be repurposed into handy tools and tackle tasks that no other household item can. Bread tags' usefulness runs the gamut of creative upcycles.

Unfortunately, plastic bread tags are not typically recyclable in your regular home recycling schemes, and in order to responsibly dispose of these tags, you'd likely have to locate an independent recycling company or program. Since bread tags are too small for recycling machines to sort out of bunches of materials, they're often overlooked and left to the landfill. Thus, it takes specialized programs to safely get rid of them. Bread tags are also made of polystyrene, a synthetic material which is considered a contaminant in some states, like Washington. Ultimately, polystyrene is difficult and expensive to recycle. Save yourself the headache, and save the environment from more plastic waste, by reusing these tags as much as you can and as creatively as you can, to make use of them for their entire lifespan.