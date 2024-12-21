Never Lose Your Keys Again With An IKEA Entryway Hack

Of all the innocuous things you carry on your person while venturing out to stores like IKEA, your keys are perhaps the easiest to misplace. Evidence for the use of lock-and-key systems dates back to ancient Egypt. Locking all your doors and windows is even considered one of the biggest home security tips you should follow when traveling because it can deter thieves looking for an easy job. It's no wonder that keys and the sense of safety they represent hold such a strong cultural memory.

But of course, your individual memory can be much more fallible. It's a smart idea to keep a handle on smaller details like where you left your keys by designating a "home" for them in heavily trafficked areas. This could be the key to happiness with your main entryway. While you'll probably want to invest in a more comprehensive key holder if you have different sets to keep track of (especially across multiple residents), this clever hack uses a $10 napkin holder and a few other accessories for an easy, stylish key storage solution. If you've got that DIY itch, it's plenty easy to hack together your own wall-mounted rack with IKEA accessories, some nails, and a couple of hooks.