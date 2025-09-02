Prevent Mold And Mildew In Your Washer With One Budget-Friendly Gadget

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Front-load washers are touted for their superior cleaning abilities, using less water and energy than their top-load counterparts to do so. In addition, they're gentler on fabrics, generally quieter, and can usually be stacked with a matching dryer, making them a fantastic option for homeowners short on square footage. However, the major downside to front-loaders is that they're prone to mold, mildew, and odor due to a lack of air circulation to dry out moisture. How can you avoid this major pitfall? Simply don't make the mistake of closing your washing machine after running a cycle.

For the purposes allowing moisture to evaporate after a load, it's important to leave the door of your washer open. If you have a large laundry room, that might work fine, but what if your washer is located in a small space or passageway where leaving the door hanging open is inconvenient or impossible? Thankfully, there's a handy little $9 gadget that solves both issues: the LEVOSHUA Front Load Washer Door Prop and Holder. This fantastic laundry room tool helps keep your front-load washer door slightly ajar for better airflow, without having the door hanging inconveniently wide open.

Before we dive in, it's worth noting that, for safety reasons, it's not advised to leave your washing machine's door open in houses with young children if they have access to the laundry area. However, the door stop can be an advantage in a house with pets, as it can be arranged tight enough that they cannot get in or propped open enough that pets can easily get out if they find their way inside the drum. As long as an open washer door isn't a safety issue in your home, this magnetic door prop is the perfect solution for banishing washing machine mold and odor for good.