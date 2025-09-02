Prevent Mold And Mildew In Your Washer With One Budget-Friendly Gadget
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Front-load washers are touted for their superior cleaning abilities, using less water and energy than their top-load counterparts to do so. In addition, they're gentler on fabrics, generally quieter, and can usually be stacked with a matching dryer, making them a fantastic option for homeowners short on square footage. However, the major downside to front-loaders is that they're prone to mold, mildew, and odor due to a lack of air circulation to dry out moisture. How can you avoid this major pitfall? Simply don't make the mistake of closing your washing machine after running a cycle.
For the purposes allowing moisture to evaporate after a load, it's important to leave the door of your washer open. If you have a large laundry room, that might work fine, but what if your washer is located in a small space or passageway where leaving the door hanging open is inconvenient or impossible? Thankfully, there's a handy little $9 gadget that solves both issues: the LEVOSHUA Front Load Washer Door Prop and Holder. This fantastic laundry room tool helps keep your front-load washer door slightly ajar for better airflow, without having the door hanging inconveniently wide open.
Before we dive in, it's worth noting that, for safety reasons, it's not advised to leave your washing machine's door open in houses with young children if they have access to the laundry area. However, the door stop can be an advantage in a house with pets, as it can be arranged tight enough that they cannot get in or propped open enough that pets can easily get out if they find their way inside the drum. As long as an open washer door isn't a safety issue in your home, this magnetic door prop is the perfect solution for banishing washing machine mold and odor for good.
A flexible magnetic door prop allows proper airflow into your washing machine to avoid moisture issues
So how exactly does this fabulous little gadget work? The washing machine door stop has strong magnetic base that sticks to any front-loader with a metal door frame (no stainless steel or plastic doors). This no-tools-needed installation means no permanent changes or damage, making it a renter-friendly solution. To further prevent scratches or damage, the entire door prop is wrapped in rubber for gentle impact.
Simply stick the base onto the door frame and then manipulate the attached flexible hose into any position to best suit your needs, washer model, and desired opening size. By arranging it into a wavy "S" shape as pictured, you can use the first bump to create the gap and prevent the door from shutting, then use the tail to hold the outside of the door against the bump so it won't swing open. You can adjust the sizing as needed depending on how much available space you have to work with, making this ideal for washers located in major traffic areas like kitchens, back doors, and hallway laundry setups. It is also a fantastic small space solution, such as a laundry area in a closet or any machines located behind a set of closed doors that may not have much clearance. But even if the available space is minimal, the magnetic door stop helps keep your washer open a crack to help reduce moisture and prevent mold and mildew in your washing machine.