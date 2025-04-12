Yes, Leaving Your Washer's Door Open Or Closed Between Uses Matters. Here's What To Do

For your washer, it's typically the rubber seal that's the biggest nose offender. During cycles, small items and water can get trapped there and when the washer isn't cleaned or dried out regularly, these items create bacteria which leads to smelly mold and mildew. If you continually leave your washer doors closed between cycles the inside of the washer and the rubber seal are not getting a chance to dry out properly and before you know it, you'll be battling that notorious odor.

Though this may seem more apropos to front load washers because of the location of their rubber seal, it may also be a good idea to do so for top loaders too, because anywhere there is moisture, there needs to be airflow. If you're already behind the eight ball and battling bacteria, get the mold smell out of a top load washer or front load washer with a bleach solution. Then, make sure you keep the doors open when not in use to prevent the problem from happening again.

No matter which type of washer you have, there's one important caveat for keeping the doors open — keep a careful eye on pets and children. Unfortunately, it's not unheard of for tragedies to happen, as children and pets can see a washer as a cozy place to hide, and that can be very dangerous. Make sure you lock or child-proof the laundry area if you leave the doors open, and check thoroughly before starting a load.