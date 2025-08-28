Is Costco's Massive Goliath Barn Shed Worth The Price?
Adding a shed to your property can be a great way to increase storage and functionality to your yard. While building a shed is always an option, many people are opting for prebuilt sheds. Once you think about it, you may not even know how much you need a modern shed. With prebuilt options you get a shed in a hurry, and you don't need to be a master carpenter to get it done. Because sheds come in so many sizes, styles, and with multiple options, the prices for a pre-built shed range across a wide spectrum. Square foot prices can range from as low as $20/square foot, to as high as $175/square foot. But if you're looking for a larger model to hold more or even convert into a tiny home, you may be in the market for a barn. Which brings us to the question of the day: Is Costco's massive Goliath Barn Shed worth the price?
What is the Goliath Barn Shed? Available in a few footprints, from 16' x 16' to 16' x 32', the Goliath is a pre-built barn that includes construction and delivery in the cost. Starting at $13,999.99 (we'll call it $14,000), its most interesting feature it that it is a two-story building. The lower story has 8-foot-tall walls, and they built the stairs up to the second floor for you. If you divide the $14,000 by the square footage of the 16' x 16' model (256 square feet), you get a cost of about $55/square foot. But if you add on another 200 square feet for the second floor, you get a cost of $30/square foot. That's basically the cost of a run-of-the-mill shed you can buy just about anywhere.
Other considerations
While delivery and assembly is included in their price, there will be additional costs and considerations to keep in mind. Your community may require a fee or permit to put the shed on your land. The prices do not include ground preparation. It must be level and a layer of gravel is recommended. Again, your local zoning regulations may require more, perhaps even a concrete slab. If you live in a neighborhood with building covenants or an HOA, you will need to check into those concerns. There is no insulation in the shed, and no electricity. If you want heat and lights, that is on you. The shed has bare stud walls, which makes adding both electricity and insulation relatively easy.
Another thing to keep in mind is that the manufacturer will not pre-paint it for you and requires a very specific type of paint. This can be a plus or minus. On one hand, you'll be able to customize it to whatever color pallet works best for you. But on the other hand, you'll still have to paint it. Additionally, on top of costs for any particular permitting you'll need through your local municipality and homeowner's association, you still have to pay a $299 permit service fee. There are many options available to customize the Goliath Barn Shed. You can add extra windows, a ventilated roof ridge, vented skylights. But they will, of course, be an additional cost. Handy DIYers can take the Goliath Barn Shed and modify it to meet their needs. With its two-story design and turn-key approach the Costco shed appears worth the cost. The reviews of the Goliath Barn Shed have been generally positive.