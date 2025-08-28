Adding a shed to your property can be a great way to increase storage and functionality to your yard. While building a shed is always an option, many people are opting for prebuilt sheds. Once you think about it, you may not even know how much you need a modern shed. With prebuilt options you get a shed in a hurry, and you don't need to be a master carpenter to get it done. Because sheds come in so many sizes, styles, and with multiple options, the prices for a pre-built shed range across a wide spectrum. Square foot prices can range from as low as $20/square foot, to as high as $175/square foot. But if you're looking for a larger model to hold more or even convert into a tiny home, you may be in the market for a barn. Which brings us to the question of the day: Is Costco's massive Goliath Barn Shed worth the price?

What is the Goliath Barn Shed? Available in a few footprints, from 16' x 16' to 16' x 32', the Goliath is a pre-built barn that includes construction and delivery in the cost. Starting at $13,999.99 (we'll call it $14,000), its most interesting feature it that it is a two-story building. The lower story has 8-foot-tall walls, and they built the stairs up to the second floor for you. If you divide the $14,000 by the square footage of the 16' x 16' model (256 square feet), you get a cost of about $55/square foot. But if you add on another 200 square feet for the second floor, you get a cost of $30/square foot. That's basically the cost of a run-of-the-mill shed you can buy just about anywhere.