The Genius Hack That Makes Removing Pesky Stickers From Glass So Easy

There's a good chance you'll need to remove stickers from glass at least once in your life. This is especially likely if you enjoy upcycling projects, like genius ideas for reusing glass yogurt jars. However, the adhesive on some stickers can be very stubborn, and you might find leftover residue even after you've peeled them away. In other cases, the layers of the stickers might separate, leaving behind a patch of stuck-on paper. Not only can this ruin the look of your glass object, but it can also be time-consuming to deal with. Plus, if you keep picking at the leftover residue, you might potentially scratch the glass.

A citrus-based sticker remover, such as Goo Gone, is a common solution to the problem. But it's also possible to remove glass stickers with ordinary nail polish remover, which you (or someone you know) might already have at home. Just be sure to use the kind with acetone, rather than the non-acetone variety. That's because acetone is a chemical that can break down the bonds in the glue, making it easy to remove adhesive residue from glass. Let's talk about how exactly to use it.