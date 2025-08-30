The Clever Egg Carton Hack For Twice The Storage On Your Deep Shelves

Avid book readers have likely all run into the same issue at some point: Maxing out on bookshelf storage space in their homes. When this happens, your options are either to purchase additional shelving, which isn't always possible for various reasons like a lack of space or budget, or weed out your literary collection (which even the most casual of bibliophiles can't bear to think of). Well, bookworms can take a collective sigh of relief that none of their prized novels will have to prematurely hit the donation bin thanks to a genius free hack that will bring about a fresh new chapter in your book storage game with an unexpected hero: the humble egg carton.

Becky Lee (@beckyleereads) shared on TikTok how she repurposed empty egg cartons as shelf risers to create a second back tier of books on her bookshelf. By stacking the egg cartons against the back of the shelf, she was able to gain just under three inches of height for the back row, leaving the book spines elevated and visible behind a front row. This book storage idea, which would work equally as well for any smaller form of media with a visible label on the side, like DVDs or CDs, will double the room for your library without spending a dime or paring down your collection. As long as you have a shelf with enough depth for two rows of books, this no-cost egg carton hack is the easiest solution to transform your book storage in seconds.