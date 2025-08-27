Transform Basic Chairs With This Beautiful Mason Jar DIY
Mason jars are, basically, the holy grail of rustic DIY projects. Their uses are innumerable, and there is no shortage of clever ways to use glass bottles and Mason jars for storage and decor. From saving your old glass jars to DIY a simple hummingbird feeder on a budget (both beautiful and beneficial to your garden!), to creating gorgeous dining room centerpieces, Mason jar projects can be for both the outdoors and the indoors. This project, in particular, is the perfect way to transform basic chairs into something a little more flashy and can be used inside the home or out. Plus, it's a genius way to save a little money on your decorations for a variety of events!
To complete this project grab your Mason jars (enough for one per chair), faux flowers and greenery (like Dollar Tree's rose bouquet and green foliage), some twine, wire, wire cutters, and your preferred type of ribbon. Wrap your wire around the top of the Mason jar, leaving two loops on either side. Assemble your chosen florals and greenery in your Mason jar first. Then, wrap twine over the wire to cover it up and thread your ribbon through its loops to hang your Mason jar from the chairs, adding a gorgeous touch of florals. There are plenty of ways you can tailor this project for your needs so get ready for the perfect DIY to suit any event from backyard weddings to holiday gatherings, to your next low-key bestie get-together.
Switch up this DIY for an elegant edition to any occasion
The cost of event decor can be outrageous, use this project as an inexpensive way to get that professional look you want for a fraction of the cost. Another bonus, this isn't a project that will take a lot of sweat equity (which a lot of times can end up canceling out the benefits of financial savings). These floral chair additions can be used even at an event as monumental as a backyard wedding. When you learn wedding florals can cost a painful average of $2,200 here in the U.S., this project will become even more appealing. All it takes is some variation in your materials, and you'll be able to decorate your get-together like a pro.
For holiday events like Halloween or Valentine's Day, you can easily opt for some traditional arrangements for your Mason jars, like marigolds and roses. You can also tailor other aspects of this DIY for different aesthetics like using different styles of ribbons. You can use the suggested burlap ribbon and twine for rustic occasions or more elegant options like Dollar Tree's satin-edge velvet ribbon. If it fits your event, you could add decorative touches like fairy lights at the bottom of the jar for an extra twinkle. Once your event is over, don't get rid of your floral Mason jars. They can easily be repurposed to create the perfect all-natural centerpiece for each season.