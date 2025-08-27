Transform Basic Chairs With This Beautiful Mason Jar DIY

Mason jars are, basically, the holy grail of rustic DIY projects. Their uses are innumerable, and there is no shortage of clever ways to use glass bottles and Mason jars for storage and decor. From saving your old glass jars to DIY a simple hummingbird feeder on a budget (both beautiful and beneficial to your garden!), to creating gorgeous dining room centerpieces, Mason jar projects can be for both the outdoors and the indoors. This project, in particular, is the perfect way to transform basic chairs into something a little more flashy and can be used inside the home or out. Plus, it's a genius way to save a little money on your decorations for a variety of events!

To complete this project grab your Mason jars (enough for one per chair), faux flowers and greenery (like Dollar Tree's rose bouquet and green foliage), some twine, wire, wire cutters, and your preferred type of ribbon. Wrap your wire around the top of the Mason jar, leaving two loops on either side. Assemble your chosen florals and greenery in your Mason jar first. Then, wrap twine over the wire to cover it up and thread your ribbon through its loops to hang your Mason jar from the chairs, adding a gorgeous touch of florals. There are plenty of ways you can tailor this project for your needs so get ready for the perfect DIY to suit any event from backyard weddings to holiday gatherings, to your next low-key bestie get-together.