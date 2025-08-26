Will Cracking Your Garage Door Help Keep Your Home Cool For Less? Here's The Truth

When it's hot outside, you're practically running your air conditioning 24/7, causing a spike in your electricity usage. Your garage is likely far less insulated than your house, so it heats up more quickly than the rest of your home, and now it's piping hot with the sun beating down on it. Some of that heat makes its way into your house, especially if you enter the house through your garage. So you think, "Couldn't I just leave the garage door open a crack to let the hot air escape?" Sadly, no, and there are number of downsides to leaving it open.

It's basic science: Hot air rises. Assuming your garage door opens from the bottom up, opening the door a crack might let a small amount of cooler air in, but the open door won't let any hot air out, since most of it is higher than the crack in your door. Unless you have a way to push the hot air out, you're not likely to notice much of a difference in temperature by leaving the door open.

What you may notice are unwanted visitors to your garage. Dust and dirt can easily blow in, which can negatively affect any vehicles or power tools that you keep in there. A garage door open at night is an invitation to wildlife to find their way into your garage, chew on wires, paw through your pet food or garbage, leave their own messes behind, or even build a home within your home. If the door is open wide enough, you may also be creating a security risk by providing temptation for unwelcome human visitors – especially at night.