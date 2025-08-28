What It Means When Mushrooms Pop Up In Your Yard (And If You Should Worry)

Learning how to care for your lawn takes time and effort. This is particularly true if you've just moved on to a new property or you're planning to grow a new lawn from seed. It's certainly worth the work, however, as regular maintenance will yield a beautiful and attractive lawn. Plus, it will create the perfect space for picnics and outdoor gatherings while enhancing your curb appeal.

But even after you've tended to your lawn, it's possible to find mushrooms growing in your grass. This might include Russula and Chlorophyllum molybdites varieties, though there are many types of mushrooms that can grow in lawns. Understandably, this can be a cause for concern, as the unwanted visitors often appear without warning. You might also worry about kids and pets coming into contact with mysterious mushrooms. Try not to panic, though! Lawn mushrooms are relatively common, and they don't always indicate a problem. By learning why and how the mushrooms grow, you can prepare for their appearance and be ready to remove them, if needed.