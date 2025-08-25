Keeping A Clean Microwave Is So Much Easier With One Smart Paper Plate Hack

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

For many of us, it is hard to imagine life without a microwave oven. The seemingly magic way they warm leftovers, cook ready to eat meals, and defrost frozen items make them key to our fast-paced life. Cooking with a microwave is a great hack all by itself. All modern kitchen appliances require regular cleaning, but the way that microwave ovens cook means that they are more prone to spatters, spills and messes from food boiling over during cooking. Frustrating indeed. But could a simple paper plate hack keep that frustration from finding you? For sure! Using a paper plate as a cover over your food in the microwave is proven method to reduce mess in the micro and even cook the food more efficiently. That's the hack, rather than cooking your food on a paper plate, cover the cooking food with a paper plate. It makes cleaning your microwave oven much easier because there will be less food residue and grease inside of it. But there are some caveats.

By bombarding microwave energy into your food, your microwave oven causes water, fat, and sugar molecules to vibrate 2.5 million times per second, producing a lot of heat. Even if your oven spins the food as it cooks to spread the heating effect, hot spots will occur where the moisture becomes steam and actually explodes from within the food. That's splatter and, when uncontrolled, it's a big mess. By placing a microwave-safe paper plate over the food, you will contain the splatter. (Of course, you need to always use a microwave-safe container to cook in.) You can enhance the paper plate hack by putting a paper plate under that container. It will collect any boil-over or drips that happen, keeping your microwave oven even cleaner. Let's talk about what you need to know when choosing the right paper plates.