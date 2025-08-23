The Common Pantry Staple That Doubles As A Natural Flea-Repellent

Fleas and ticks are a fact of life for pet parents, and they are a nuisance to get rid of if they get in the house. But more than that, they can carry a host of diseases or trigger serious allergic reactions. Some species of ticks can carry diseases that can pose a serious health risk for humans, like Lyme Disease or Rocky Mountain Spotted Fever. Flea and tick preventatives come in many forms, such as collars, chewable, topical ointments, and injectable by a veterinarian. These methods are very effective, but they can be costly and laden with chemicals, sending pet owners on the hunt for safer, more natural and cost-effective methods of flea and tick control.

There are several things you can do to keep these parasites at bay. Regular lawn maintenance limits areas where they'll thrive, and there are some home remedies that will kill ticks. Vacuuming rugs at least twice a week and steam cleaning carpets will eliminate fleas inside the home. You can also repel fleas and ticks with fragrances they can't stand, like lemongrass essential oil. Luckily, there is an easier, effective option as close as the kitchen pantry: apple cider vinegar. While this staple won't actually kill fleas and ticks, the critters really dislike the acidity in the vinegar, so they'll steer clear of anything that smells like it.