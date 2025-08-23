The Common Pantry Staple That Doubles As A Natural Flea-Repellent
Fleas and ticks are a fact of life for pet parents, and they are a nuisance to get rid of if they get in the house. But more than that, they can carry a host of diseases or trigger serious allergic reactions. Some species of ticks can carry diseases that can pose a serious health risk for humans, like Lyme Disease or Rocky Mountain Spotted Fever. Flea and tick preventatives come in many forms, such as collars, chewable, topical ointments, and injectable by a veterinarian. These methods are very effective, but they can be costly and laden with chemicals, sending pet owners on the hunt for safer, more natural and cost-effective methods of flea and tick control.
There are several things you can do to keep these parasites at bay. Regular lawn maintenance limits areas where they'll thrive, and there are some home remedies that will kill ticks. Vacuuming rugs at least twice a week and steam cleaning carpets will eliminate fleas inside the home. You can also repel fleas and ticks with fragrances they can't stand, like lemongrass essential oil. Luckily, there is an easier, effective option as close as the kitchen pantry: apple cider vinegar. While this staple won't actually kill fleas and ticks, the critters really dislike the acidity in the vinegar, so they'll steer clear of anything that smells like it.
Fleas and ticks hate the smell of apple cider vinegar
The simplest method of using this natural repellant is by mixing a spray from equal parts apple cider vinegar and water. Add a few drops of lavender or lemongrass for a more pleasant smell. Spray your pet on the neck, back and base of the tail. Avoid spraying near the face to avoid irritation. Always dilute it, as pure vinegar can be irritating to pets' skin. If pets already have fleas, bathe them in a tub with 2 cups of apple cider vinegar and a little Dawn dish soap. Let the vinegar mixture sit for 5-10 minutes, then rinse. Afterward, use a flea comb to comb out any remaining fleas. Vinegar may cause irritation in some pets, so watch them closely after applying and stop treatment if irritation occurs. Vinegar is effective at killing a variety of pests around the house. This guide will show you how to kill bugs with vinegar.
Natural methods take a little longer to work than chemical options, but if regular cleaning and treating pets with vinegar doesn't help, or if family members are also getting bitten, it might be time to call in a professional pest control service and consult a physician and veterinarian. Also, an apple cider vinegar treatment is not for all animals. Young puppies and kittens may have sensitive skin that could be burned by the acid. It's a good idea to consult with your veterinarian before beginning any flea and tick treatment to make sure it's right for your pet.