Why Some People Toss A Coin In Their Freezer When Leaving Home (And If You Should, Too)

If you're planning on going out of town for a long period of time, it's always a good idea to prepare your home for your absence. Whether it's burglar-proofing the house with deadbolt locks and home security systems or making sure you have a clean environment to come back to by taking out trash and setting thermometers, there are several easy steps to take to ensure the safety and cleanliness of your home while you're away. But there's one internet hack out there that claims it can save you a lot of headaches, and even potential illness when you return from your travels.

According to the hack, a coin in your freezer can help you gauge whether or not the power went out in your house when you were away. First, you'll need to fill a small container with water, then freeze it thoroughly so that it's hardened at the surface. Place a coin (many choose a penny) on top of the frozen water and keep the container in the freezer while you're away. When you return and open your freezer, the location of the coin can tell you whether or not your freezer and refrigerator lost power when you were on vacation. If the coin remains on top of the frozen container, then you're in the clear, but if the coin appears to have sunk to the bottom of the container, then that indicates trouble. However, discerning the results may not be as easy — or as strictly logical — as it can sound, and using this trick may lead to making a mistake with your freezer and things inside of it.